KILLING KATIE Comes to the Ensemble Theatre in January 2022

Performances run 09 Jan 2022 - 26 Feb 2022.

Nov. 26, 2021  
Ensemble Theatre's best-selling play, KILLING KATIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB will open 9 January, 2022 after having to be rescheduled due to Covid.

"Tracey Trinder's new comedy about what really happens in a book club will have the World Premiere it absolutely deserves" said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.

When former Queen Bee of the book club Robyn (Kate Raison) publishes her first novel, the truth about the death of her nemesis, the free-spirited Katie (Chantelle Jamieson), begins to unravel. Female friendships are tested in this laugh-out-loud, brutally honest, new comedy.

When Katie is invited to join the group, Robyn's once steady kingdom is rocked by her exuberance and carefree honesty. Katie is next-level annoying, and Robyn swiftly sets about enacting a plan to eject her from her precious book club, with shocking and unexpected consequences.


KILLING KATIE re-opens the book on female alliances, guilt and the mysterious forces that can either make or break a friendship group.


Writer
Tracey Trinder

Director
Francesca Savige

Cast
Valerie Bader
Chantelle Jamieson
Bron Lim
Kate Raison
Georgina Symes

Tickets: Previews $74, Seniors $71, Pensioner $67
In Season tickets $79, Seniors $76, Pensioner $72
Boxoffice@ensemble.com.au
90 mins (no interval)

