Justine Clarke to Perform Live With Riverside Theatres Digital

On Sunday June 14th, Riverside Theatres Digital will present Everybody Roar! (The Best of Justine Clarke), in a very special one-show only concert digitally streamed direct from Riverside Theatres to the homes of families across Australia.

Join Australia's queen of children's entertainment alongside her band for a line-up of her much loved songs such as 'Watermelon', 'Dinosaur Roar', 'The Gumtree Family', 'Everywhere a Dancefloor', and more!

One of the most recognised faces on Australian screens, Justine stars in her popular live action TV program, The Justine Clarke Show! as well as being a regular presenter on iconic children's show Play School. Her music videos can also be seen daily on ABC Kids TV.

The team at Riverside Theatres have worked hard to create Riverside Theatres Digital, a brand-new unique viewing experience, ensuring audiences can stay connected and entertained over this time. The concerts are fully live multi-camera events, streaming once only.

Everybody Roar is 'Pay What You Can' ticketing. You can watch this concert for free but for those of you who can, we would appreciate whatever you can afford to help us support performers, theatre workers and Riverside.

When: 5pm on Sunday June 14th

Where: https://riversideparramatta.com.au

Tickets: Pay What You Can

