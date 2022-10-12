Julia Gillard's NOT NOW, NOT EVER Live Event Available As A Digital Stream

Continuing the conversation on sexism and misogyny that was ignited by Julia Gillard's iconic speech on the floor of Parliament House a decade ago, the live event NOT NOW, NOT EVER will be available to watch at home, accessible through the streaming platform Vimeo from Friday 14 October at 5pm.



Filmed at Sydney's Aware Super Theatre on Wednesday 5 October, the stream provides an opportunity for those who were unable to attend the live event to witness this historic evening, and gives those in the room the chance to relive the momentous occasion. Available for rental until Friday 28 October, the event will be valid to stream for 72 hours from time of purchase.



Pre-order NOT NOW, NOT EVER now through Vimeo.



An inspiring and empowering evening, Ms Gillard addressed the crowd at NOT NOW, NOT EVER with a rallying speech that reflected on the progress made over the last decade and inspired all present to work collectively to create a future with greater equity.



"For a number of years, I felt like I was walking through the world always accompanied by an invisible companion. That the misogyny speech was constantly there, right alongside me. But now I feel differently because I have come to understand the misogyny speech isn't my companion, it's yours. You give it meaning and life today as an anthem of defiance as you navigate this world."



In conversation with host Indira Naidoo, Ms Gillard explained her decision to make the ground-breaking speech, and shared the impact her now legendary words have had on her career and life ever since. Peppered with tributes from figures such as Hillary Clinton, Jacinda Ardern and Annie Lennox, and performances by musical guest Kate Miller-Heidke and poet Joella Warkill, the stream will also feature the powerful words from the special guests who shared the stage with Ms Gillard.



With recurring themes of courage, resilience, and passion, the speakers are photojournalist Mike Bowers; campaigner for human and refugee rights Nyadol Nyuon OAM; Director of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership (GIWL) Professor Michelle Ryan; actor, writer, and trans-rights activist Georgie Stone OAM; youth activist and founder of Raise Our Voice Australia Ashleigh Streeter-Jones; and media commentator and ambassador Shelley Ware.



Proceeds from the live events and the digital streaming go towards supporting the Global Institute for Women's Leadership (GIWL). Founded by Ms Gillard in 2018 to contribute to and harness the energy for change, GIWL aims to help create a world in which being a woman is not a barrier to becoming a leader in any field.