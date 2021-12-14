Joining The Dots Theatre Company Presents BABETTE'S FEAST

Joining the Dots Theatre Company will present the Australian premiere of Abigail Killeen and Rose Courtney's stage adaptation of the much-loved short story by Isak Dinesen that became the 1987 Oscar-winning film, Babette's Feast at Marrickville's Greek Theatre from 1st to 12th February. Babette's Feast shows how one generous heart can sweeten a souring community and the result is positively delicious.

Babette's Feast invites audience members to consider anew what happens when duty encounters the unexpected? When hospitality meets the stranger? When the outsider is welcomed in? How one extraordinary, unforgettable meal has carping neighbours joined around a table, united and nourished. The answer just may be the power of love, joy, generosity. And good food.

The internationally toured stage adaptation is conceived and developed by Abigail Killeen (Portland-based PEER 2011 Award winner, Compagnia de' Colombari's Everything That Rises Must Converge) and written by Rose Courtney (New York Circle Rep Lab Cycle, Cherry Lane Theatre's The Field).

The Australian premiere of Babette's Feast is directed by Nicholas Papademetriou bringing over four decades of experience and creativity with him. The production will showcase an array of emerging and established performers- Alex Bryant-Smith, James Bean, Alison Chambers, Claudette Clarke, Kim Knuckey, Rowena McNicol, Julie Moore, Matt Abotomey and Tiffany Wong.

Joining the Dots Theatre has partnered with Dinner on the Table to take care of all food and beverage in the foyer. Dinner on the Table are a catering company with a twist: using some of their profits to put dinners on the table for families living with disability. Babette's Feast will be accompanied by optional pre-show dinners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, as well as a unique opportunity after the Friday and Saturday night shows to enjoy supper, on the stage, at Babette's table for an exclusive table of 12. Delicious afternoon teas will also be offered for the matinees and supper boxes for the evenings.

For tickets and more information, visit https://joiningthedotstheatre.com.au/current-productions/babettes-feast/.