Join Former Senior Crown Prosecutor And Acclaimed Barrister Mark Tedeschi For An Intriguing Night Of Unpacking Crime

If you are a true lover of crime mysteries and thrillers, then you don't want to miss Mark Tedeschi, AM, QC live at the Pioneer Theatre on Tuesday, June 21 at 6.30pm.

The former Senior Crown Prosecutor and acclaimed barrister will be discussing his latest book Missing, Presumed, Dead, which provides insight into the compelling case of Dorothy Davis and Kerry Whelan who were murdered by Bruce Allan Burrell.

To this day their bodies have never been found and Burrell has never revealed the location of his victims.

Mark, who has worked on several high-profile trials, said that the event provided the perfect opportunity to reveal more about this interesting case and information that some wouldn't know unless they attended Burrell's trial.

"The average person can't sit through a three month trial in court, so this is the next best thing to explain why these cases are so complex, why a circumstantial case can be extremely strong, and why you don't need to have a body to have a murder trial," he said.

The Pioneer Theatre is located in the heart of Castle Hill CBD, and perfectly placed near restaurants and cafes, as well as in walking distance from the Castle Hill Metro Station.

It has a holding capacity of 350+, making it perfect for author talks, theatrical performances, events and so much more. It's also a great opportunity to make it a night out with your nearest and dearest.

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Peter Gangemi said he was delighted to see author talks returning to the Theatre again.

"The Pioneer Theatre is an incredible space and it's great to see author talks along with other events returning to this venue almost a year after the second COVID-19 lockdown," Mayor Gangemi said.

"The Theatre offers a great space for the community to come together and witness the talents of others.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the community enjoying the space and the performances on display at the Pioneer Theatre over the coming months," Mayor Gangemi added.

There are several acts set to take the stage at the Pioneer Theatre over the coming months. In addition to the Mark's author talk, you can enjoy tribute act Elvis Forever who will be taking the stage on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

For more information or to book your tickets to Mark Tedeschi, visit the Pioneer Theatre: www.pioneertheatre.com.au. Tickets cost $7.80pp.