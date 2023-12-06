Jerry Seinfeld Adds Third Sydney Show Due To Demand

The new show is 5pm on Sunday 16th June, 2024 at Qudos Bank Arena.
POPULAR
Tickets to Jerry Seinfeld's Australian tour are on sale now and due to phenomenal demand at the box office, the legendary comedian will add a 3rd SYDNEY show to his touring schedule. The new show is 5pm on Sunday 16th June, 2024 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Tickets to this new show go on sale on Monday 11th December from TICKETEK. Jerry Seinfeld's tour will travel to Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne.
Seinfeld last toured Australia to sold out arenas in 2017 and is excited to return, he said “I have loved Australia since my first tour there in 1998, and I cannot wait to come back to visit some of the greatest comedy fans in the world.”
Saturday 15 June - Perth, RAC Arena
Sunday 16 June - Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena *NEW 5PM SHOW*
Sunday 16 June - Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Tuesday 18 June - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
Wednesday 19 June - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thursday 20 June - Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Saturday 22 June - Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena Matinee
Saturday 22 June - Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Sunday 23 June - Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Videos
|TERMINUS
Marrickville Town Hall Basement (11/22-12/16)
|Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (2/14-2/14)
|Chicago the Musical
Capitol Theatre (6/09-6/30)VIDEOS
|Play in a Day: Cymbeline
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/26-9/26)
|King Lear
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/14-7/20)
|Dinosaur World Live
Riverside Theatres (1/18-1/20)
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
|WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-2/04)VIDEOS
|The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
|The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Seymour Centre (11/08-12/23)VIDEOS
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You