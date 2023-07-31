Jamie Hornsby's THE BOYS ON THE BUS Comes to ATYP's The Rebel Theatre

Performances will take place at The Rebel Theatre (Pier 2/3) on August 4th at 7pm, and on August 5th at 12pm and 6pm.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Jopuka Productions, in association with Australian Theatre For Young People and The NSW Department of Regional Youth, will present the Sydney run of Jamie Hornsby's "The Boys on the Bus". After a successful season in Tuggerah on the Central Coast, the production is now ready to grip audiences at Australian Theatre For Young People's The Rebel Theatre for a strictly limited engagement.

"The Boys on the Bus" is a raw and raucous coming-of-age drama, and another masterwork from multi-award-winning playwright Jamie Hornsby. Gritty, gripping, and layered with a jet-black sense of humour, the play examines class, identity, despair, and masculinity, bringing to light the realities that unfold at 2am in the carpark of a 24-hour bakery.

Joshua Maxwell, the company's award-winning Artistic Director, directs the show. He describes the play as more than just a youth drama: "It's a knockout piece of storytelling that speaks directly to the forgotten young people of the outer suburbs of big cities, those caught in a limbo between mundane and mayhem."

Performances will take place at The Rebel Theatre (Pier 2/3) on August 4th at 7pm, and on August 5th at 12pm and 6pm. The production features a passionate team of young artists from Jopuka Productions, whose hard work and dedication have brought this compelling narrative to life.

As one of Australia's leading youth theatre providers in regional Australia, Jopuka Productions is renowned for fostering new talent and delivering unique and innovative performances. The company is committed to providing creative opportunities for young people.

Please note that the production may not be suitable for everyone due to the use of haze, loud noises, strong coarse and vulgar language, adult themes, sexual references, and depictions of violence. It also includes language consistent with adolescent youth. Viewer discretion is advised.



