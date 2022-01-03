Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

One of Australia's theatre greats will delve further into his treasure trove of favourite poems, stories and backstage anecdotes.

Jan. 3, 2022  

JOHN BELL: AND ANOTHER THING Opens At Ensemble Theatre 23 January

Due to popular demand, the legendary John Bell is back at Ensemble Theatre from 23 January with even more tales to tell. One of Australia's theatre greats will delve further into his treasure trove of favourite poems, stories and backstage anecdotes.

Following the sell-out success of John Bell: A FEW OF MY FAVOURITE THINGS, the Australian Living Legend has a brand new show AND ANOTHER THING which features more of John's amusing anecdotes, a personal selection of prose and his witty backstage insights.

As an award-winning actor, acclaimed director and risk-taking impresario, John has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of the Australian arts industry. From acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company, producing David Williamson's early plays, establishing two theatre companies and directing opera, John Bell is well versed in the world of theatre.

John Bell will share his wealth of experience and will perform his top pick of prose.


John Bell: AND ANOTHER THING
23 January - 13 February 2022
Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall Street, Kirribilli
Tickets: $65 or $60 concession
boxoffice@ensemble.com.au
Approx. 60 mins (no interval)


