Iconic Sondheim Musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Comes To Hayes Theatre Co In 2020 

The award-winning producer of Sweet Charity and Little Shop of Horrors, Luckiest Productions, in association with Hayes Theatre Co, is thrilled to present the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along. A thrilling and compelling Broadway fable about friendship, compromise and the high price of success, Merrily We Roll Along will run from 16 April 2020 at the Hayes Theatre Co.

Merrily We Roll Along is the heartbreaker of Sondheim musicals, looking at how the best of friends lose their way as they fight to win at life. It follows a trio of friends - composer Franklin Shepard, his writing partner lyricist Charley Kringas and upcoming novelist Mary Flynn. The three are primed to change the world through words and music, however success has a way of opening doors that take them further away from what - and who - they love. Famously told in reverse, Merrily We Roll Along is an emotional detective story that investigates how grown-up sellouts are forged from wide-eyed poets.

Returning to Hayes Theatre Co in the role of Mary Flynn is Helpmann Award winner and one of Australia's finest leading ladies Elise McCann (Matilda, Everybody Loves Lucy). The role of Charley will be played by Sydney Theatre Award winner and Hayes' favourite Ryan Gonzalez (In the Heights, Jersey Boys). The role of Franklin Shepard and other cast members will be announced at a later date.

Director Dean Bryant said "Merrily feels deeply personal in exploring how friendship survives chasing success and making art. It's raw and will only be more intense under the microscope that is the Hayes. Making my fourth show here with Lisa Campbell and Andrew Hallsworth, two of my closest friends in the world, promises to be a special experience as we bring to life Sondheim's heartbreaker of a musical."

Joining Dean Bryant (Sweet Charity, Assassins, Little Shop of Horrors) to form this multi-award-winning creative team are choreographer Andrew Hallsworth (Muriel's Wedding, Sweet Charity) and musical director Lucy Bermingham (In the Heights, Caroline, Or Change).

Merrily We Roll Along brilliantly blends the excitement and energy of a backstage musical with a poignant and emotional contemporary story about the importance of staying true to one's ideals. It's a show that crackles with the wit, humour and intensity that embody the spirit of New York City. With a brilliant "Broadway-style" score and that deep insight one expects from any Sondheim endeavour, Merrily We Roll Along is a spirited and moving cautionary tale for anyone who has ever pursued a dream.

Tickets for Merrily We Roll Along are available now as part of a season subscription with single tickets on sale from 28 October. All bookings can be made at www.hayestheatre.com.au or by calling the Hayes Theatre Co box office during business hours on (02) 8065 7337.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You