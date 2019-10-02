I'M WITH HER Landmark World Premiere Announced At Darlinghurst Theatre Company

Darlinghurst Theatre Company presents the Australian premiere of the landmark production - I'M WITH HER. Directed by Victoria Midwinter Pitt, I'M WITH HER is a compelling collection of real-life stories from remarkable Australian women. From bartenders and Prime Ministers, to world champion athletes and nuns, these are stories of resilience and resistance in the age of #MeToo and #Time'sUp.

We are thrilled to announce the involvement of nine outstanding women, whose stories have never-before-been told on the Australian stage. They include:

Dr Anne Aly, Counter Terrorism Expert and Labor MP

Julie Bates AO, Safe Sex Educator and Sex Worker

Dr. Marion Blackwell, Environmental Scientist

Pam Burridge, World champion surfer

The Hon Julia Gillard, Australia's first female Prime Minister

Nikki Keating, Bartender and sexual harassment campaigner

Professor Marcia Langton AM, Foundation Chair of Australian Indigenous Studies, University of Melbourne

Sister Patricia Madigan, Catholic Nun

Erin Phillips, AFL Champion footballer

From small, quiet acts of resistance to very public triumphs, these remarkable women share the guile, the wit, and their acute emotional intelligence to offer an inspiring and powerful reminder that resistance is in all of us and the possibility of change is here.



"Making this show has made me feel really certain about the future" says Director and Lead writer, Victoria Midwinter Pitt. "The revelation of this play is seeing how women have always, (and will always), resist. No one cops abuse or injustice without, at some level, resisting it. And that takes all kinds of forms. Sometimes it's silently knowing that it's wrong, that it's not how things should be. Sometimes it's full-blown counterattack. And sometimes it's just the insistence to remember who you actually are inside."

With women ranging from their 20s to their 90s, each of the nine stories is extraordinary and personal, yet fundamentally the same - a story of talent and intelligence meeting outrageous obstacles. Featuring contributions by slam poet Arielle Cottingham, Playwright Michele Lee, Lady Sings it Better Writers Maeve Marsden & Libby Wood, and Comedian Jordan Raskopoulos, I'M WITH HER finds the golden thread in the horror stories to capture the ingenious and darkly funny ways women have outlasted, outwitted and outmuscled the patriarchy.

Five of Australia's leading actors have come together to take on the enormous privilege of bringing these tales to the stage, including, Gabrielle Chan (Golden Shield, MTC, Hungry Ghosts - SBS, Jasper Jones Feature Film), Shakira Clanton (The Weekend - Moogahlin and Sydney Festival, Barbara and the Camp Dogs - QT and Belvoir, The Long Forgotten Dream - STC), Lynette Curran (Wentworth, All Saints), Sheridan Harbridge (Prima Facie - QT and Griffin) and Emily Havea (Wentworth, Grounded - NTOP, Caroline or Change - Hayes Theatre Co.).

I'M WITH HER represents a very welcome return to live performance for Victoria Midwinter Pitt. Victoria trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and ran an independent theatre company in Madrid, Headlong, before returning to Australia to work in film and television. She is one of Australia's leading documentary film makers. Her work (including Frontier; Rampant - How a City Stopped a Plague; Surviving Mumbai; Leaky Boat and Afghanistan - Inside Australia's War) has won Walkley & AACTA awards, been nominated for Emmy Awards and screened across the world's major film festivals and broadcasters.

All of Victoria's documentary films rest on the same foundation on which I'M WITH HER stands - the power and revelation of first-hand storytelling.

"You will see yourselves in this work. You will hear things that you will deeply know, and it will show you things you didn't know about yourself, in other women. It's full of dangerously good news - women are smart and strong; we have guile and we have endurance." - Victoria Midwinter Pitt

I'M WITH HER opens at Darlinghurst Theatre Company on 9 November 2019.

Tickets on sale now at: https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/im-with-her or call (02) 8356 9987





