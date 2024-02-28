Hugo Weaving Will Lead THE PRESIDENT at Sydney Theatre Company in April

A co-production between Sydney Theatre Company and Gate Theatre Dublin will see international screen star Hugo Weaving return to the stage alongside one of Ireland’s greatest actors, Olwen Fouéré, in a new adaptation of Thomas Bernhard’s The President.

This unmissable theatrical event arrives at Roslyn Packer Theatre on 13 April direct from its premiere season in Dublin and marks the first time Bernhard’s play has ever been staged for Australian audiences. Considered one of the most significant European writers of modern times, on par with Beckett and Camus, Bernhard’s darkly comic and prophetic voice reveals a searingly relevant story of ambition, power and change.

Weaving and Fouéré play the President and First Lady of a small, unnamed country whose regime is under siege. Despite a revolution brewing outside their front door, the couple seem frozen in time. What follows is a mysterious trip into a complicated marriage and an unravelling political system.

Joining the powerhouse duo is an exceptional Australian and Irish cast including Danny Adcock, Helmut Bakaitis, Tony Cogin, Alan Dukes, Julie Forsyth and Kate Gilmore.

Award-winning Irish director, Tom Creed, renowned for his innovative productions at cultural centres around the globe including the Barbican in London and New York City’s Public Theater, helms a world-class creative team of Australian and Irish talent including Elizabeth Gadsby (Designer), Sinead Mckenna (Lighting Designer), Stefan Gregory (Music & Sound), Danielle Micich (Movement Director), Tom Wright (Dramaturg), Ian Michael (Associate Director) and Florentina Burcea (Assistant Designer).

The President plays at Roslyn Packer Theatre from 13 April – 18 May 2024.