HOTEL BELLA LUNA Comes to Flight Path Theatre

The show is reactive to audience decisions, with no two visits the same.

Offering the opportunity to 'escape this year', and Planet Earth itself, Ponydog and Jetpack Theatre present Hotel Bella Luna, the world premiere of a brand-new theatrical interactive experience, where audience members are invited to join the story.

In a limited residency at Marrickville's Flight Path Theatre, Sydneysiders are invited into an immersive experience stretched across three rooms, set in an intergalactic hotel on the moon. As esteemed guests of the Hotel Bella Luna, audience members will arrive to find themselves stranded, as almost all the hotel's staff and supplies have been mysteriously shoved out of an airlock.

Working together with the remaining 'hotel staff', the show is reactive to audience decisions, with no two visits the same. Expect puzzle solving, high-pressure voting on which systems to fix, and plenty of secrets to be discovered.

Hotel Bella Luna is also introvert-friendly, and hotel guests who wish to simply observe will be given the option to opt-out, with no personal responsibility for saving the Hotel.

Adhering to strict COVID-safe guidelines, the show has also been designed from the ground up for patrons' safety, with reduced capacity in order to allow for social distancing. Masks are mandatory in the Hotel, and clear instructions will be given to the audience to follow procedure.

A ticket purchase to Hotel Bella Luna will also include a donation, with 5% of total profits directed towards Pay The Rent, an organisation that ensures this donation is diverted to First Nations peoples and communities in recognition that the show is performed on stolen land.

For tickets and more information, visit www.flightpaththeatre.org/whats-on/hotel-bella.

