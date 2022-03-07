HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Comes to the Seymour Center

Following their acclaimed 2021 production of Ulster American, Outhouse Theatre Co return to Seymour Centre to present the Sydney premiere of Will Arbery's bold and startling Pulitzer Prize finalist, Heroes of the Fourth Turning, from 31st March to 23rd April.

Just days after the 2017 white-supremacist riots in Charlottesville, four old friends gather to celebrate their mentor, who has just been inducted as president of their small Catholic alma mater in Wyoming.

But as spiritual chaos descends, their celebration unravels to reveal the divisions fracturing their beliefs, their country and themselves.

At a time when tribal lines between 'us' and 'them' are fiercely drawn, Heroes of the Fourth Turning shines a light on conservative Catholicism and its disciples in the Trump era with grace, insight and understanding. Rooted in Arbery's personal experience, this haunting play had off-Broadway audiences buzzing and is a timely reminder of theatre's power to provoke, stimulate and confront.

In addition to its 2020 Pulitzer Prize nomination for Drama, Heroes of the Fourth Turning has won a host of awards including the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, the Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Play.

Arbery is a singularly unique writer on the rise. In addition to being a playwright, he was a consultant on season three of HBO's hit television series, Succession, and will be a co-producer on season four.

Director and Outhouse Associate Craig Baldwin said, "Will's authentic portrayal of these passionate devotees is a strikingly intelligent challenge to the limits of ideology and tribalism. As Australia experiences its own harsh ideological divisions, I'm excited to collaborate on a play that explores this challenging terrain with substance and humanity."

DATES: 31st March - 23rd April

TIMES: Tuesdays - Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm

LOCATION: Seymour Centre, Corner City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/heroes-of-the-fourth-turning-2022/ or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: Full $49 / Seniors, Groups 8+ $39 / Concession, Under 35s $35 / Previews $33