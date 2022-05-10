HER BRILLIANT CAREER Comes to State Library NSW in June

Moira Blumenthal Productions supported by Shalom continue to expand the momentum of Jewish Theatre in Sydney by developing new ideas and scripts.

Her Brilliant Career by Alice Spigelman will be presented as a staged reading at the State Library for four shows only from Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 June.



Her Brilliant Career looks through the prism of Miles Franklin's explosive relationship with her mother, as the play brings to life Miles' stellar rise to fame as a young girl and why she was never able to repeat that success. We see her refusal to commit to marriage; her years in Chicago working alongside the Suffragettes, and why she had to stay away from Australia for close to 30 years yet remained a trenchant nationalist who joined a nationalist/pro-fascist group on her return. Haunted by poverty and failure, she established the Miles Franklin Award, which remains Australia's highest literary prize.



The State Library was a home away from home for Miles where she often arranged to have tea with one of the librarians. It was to the State Library that she bequeathed her papers, journals and diaries.



Alice Spigelman AM is a writer and human rights, advocate. Her most recent book, The Budapest Job, is a thriller set in 1989 at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union. Her biography of Harry Seidler, Almost Full Circle: Harry Seidler: A biography, was published in 2001.



More information https://www.moirablumenthalproductions.com.au/

Venue: Gallery Room, State Library

Dates & Times: Thurs 16 June 6pm; Sat 18 June 3pm & 6pm; Sun 19 June 3pm

Prices: Adult $50 / Concession: $45 / State Library Friend: $40

Bookings: https://herbrilliantcareer.eventbrite.com.au