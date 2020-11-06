HEDWIG Returns with Hugh Sheridan to Open The Enmore Theatre

Hedwig and the Angry Inch returns for a limited season from 2 January 2021.

Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking and wickedly funny, the landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, HEDWIG and the ANGRY INCH, is set to make its triumphant return to Sydney in January with multi-Award winning actor, Hugh Sheridan, ready to punk up the stage in the lead role of Hedwig.

Hailed as the "best rock musical ever" by Rolling Stone magazine, Hedwig's trailblazing story and cult-status has amassed a devoted global following. Emerging from the Lower East Side of New York City, the punk-rock drag show and critically renowned film (before transforming into a Broadway blockbuster), will take over the newly refurbished Enmore Theatre in Sydney from 2 January 2021.

HEDWIG and the ANGRY INCH is a rock musical ride like no other. It's unlikely hero, a slip of a girly boy from East Berlin who was subjected to a botched sex change to flee to the USA leaving her with just an Angry Inch. Join Hedwig as she tours the world with her band The Angry Inch telling the story of The Origin Of Love.

Whilst in his final year at NIDA, Hugh Sheridan was cast as 'Ben Rafter' in Australia's highest rating family drama Packed to the Rafters and continued in the role for 5 seasons. Following 'Rafters' he starred in the Seven Network telemovie Never Tear Us Apart, based on Australia's most successful band, INXS, directed by Emmy Nominee, Daina Reid and in the Opera Australia / ABC musical co-production, The Divorce, before moving back to our TV screens on House Husbands and Five Bedrooms. Due to huge demand, Channel 7 along with Amazon, has just wrapped filming a follow up instalment of Packed To The Rafterstitled Back To The Rafters which focuses on the Rafter family 10 years from where they previously left the series with Hugh bringing Ben Rafter back to the screen.

Hugh said, "Hedwig is a role of a lifetime, a beast and a chance to extend myself in every possible direction. I can't wait. LOOK OUT!!!!"

Produced by David M Hawkins, Hedwig is sure to become the unlikely hero we need on stage after the shocker that's been 2020.

Mr Hawkins said, "I am so pleased to be bringing HEDWIG back to Australia, it is one of the landmark shows of this century. She speaks to and for us all. Hugh Sheridan was born to play this role, as one of Australia's most versatile performers being a total triple threat an amazing actor, superb singer and a classically trained dancer as well. Look out Australia Whether you like it or not HEDWIG"

Key production roles were also announced today with Kelley Abbey in the Director and Choreographer chair, Tina Harris (Music Supervisor), Adam Gardnir (Set Design) and Karen Norris (Lighting Design).

We're also thrilled to announced that multi-award winning fashion editor, designer and stylist, Arianne Phillips, will round out the wigged out production team as Costume Designer.

Phillips was recognized for her work on the Broadway musical HEDWIG and the ANGRY INCH, starring Neil Patrick Harris, earning her a Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design. Phillips has a long-standing relationship with Madonna, with collaborations including photos shoots, music videos and designing tour costumes for six world tours over the past two decades.

Stay tuned for additional cast announcements in the coming weeks.

The Enmore Theatre will be set up in Cabaret mode with table seating on the ground floor and front of the dress circle, as well as regular socially distanced theatre seating, for this very special event. To enable social distancing bookings are currently available in multiples of two, three and four seats online, if you require a single seat contact the Enmore Theatre Box Office in person or on phone.

The Enmore Theatre is a COVIDSafe registered venue and we're so excited to welcome you back through our doors and have live entertainment grace our stages once again. The team have been working hard to ensure that everyone has a great time and stays safe whilst enjoying the show. The health and safety of our visitors, performers, clients and staff is always our greatest priority. Further information on the Theatre's COVID policies can be found on the theatre's website.

www.hedwig.com.au

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You