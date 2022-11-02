HANDEL: MESSIAH Comes to Sydney Opera House Next Month

Two hundred and eighty years since it was first performed in Dublin in 1742, Handel's Messiah remains one of the most loved pieces of classical music in the world, performed by hundreds of thousands of singers around the globe every Christmas.

This December it comes alive in spectacular form, presented by Australia's leading choral organisation on the country's most renowned concert stage, conducted by the inimitable Brett Weymark.

With a sublime cast of soloists including Lorina Gora, Ashlyn Tymms - making her Sydney Opera House debut, Nicholas Jones, and Morgan Pearse, and one of the most powerful Christmas choirs Sydney has ever seen, it's going to be a mighty season of performances.

Join Sydney Philharmonia Choirs for this momentous performance of Messiah - the first in Sydney Opera House's newly refurbished Concert Hall, 8pm Thursday December 8, 1pm Saturday & Sunday December 10 and 11.

This year's concerts mark 100 years since Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' [or Hurlstone Park Choral Society as it was known then] first performed Messiah in December 1922, and rest assured, it's with good reason that the work remains a highlight of Sydney's concert calendar a century later.

Each year Sydney Philharmonia Choirs invites members of the community to join its Christmas Choir, providing a rare opportunity to join forces with their auditioned singers, a professional orchestra, and world-renowned soloists, for a series of Christmas concerts, on a world-class concert stage.

A new partnership with Wollongong Conservatorium of Music in 2022 has seen this Christmas Choir swell to over 480 singers from across Sydney and the Illawarra. Add Sydney Philharmonia's own auditioned choirs to the mix, and special guest partners, Parramatta's River City Voices, and an awe-inspiring choral force of almost 700 singers will give voice to Messiah's choruses.

If you've never heard a mass choir enforce before, now is the perfect time to add this to your bucket list! Expect luminous arias, soaring harmonies, powerhouse choruses, and a concert hall crowd buoyed with Christmas cheer.

Enjoying a live performance of Messiah at Christmas time is as heart-warmingly nostalgic as it gets; a must-see, for anyone longing for a dash of good old Christmas tradition.

We recommend booking now to guarantee your seat, and bringing friends, kids, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and anyone else whose heart needs some warming after too many special occasions spent in iso.

Come on Thursday evening December 8 and make a night of it exploring Sydney's Christmas lights, or for the matinee weekend performances December 10 and 11, and head across to The Rocks Christmas Markets, where you're sure to find a roasting chestnut or two.

Tickets to Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Handel: Messiah start at $45 plus booking fee, with concessions available. Book at sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/concerts/2022season/messiah/.