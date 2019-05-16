Griffin Theatre Company and Little Ones Theatre Present THE HAPPY PRINCE

From the company that brought the critically acclaimed Merciless Gods to the Griffin stage comes a multi-award-winning queer re-telling of one of Oscar Wilde's most beloved and tender love stories.

Directed by Stephen Nicolazzo (Best Director, 2018 Green Room Awards) and brought to life by unforgettable performances from Catherine Davies (Going Down, Angels in America) and Janine Watson (A View From The Bridge), Little Ones Theatre's award winning The Happy Prince is a darkly romantic fairy tale for adults mixed with high impact visual theatre that transposes Wilde's classic moral and social allegory of Victorian oppression into the world of contemporary homosexual iconography, exploring a sensual and adult relationship between two women caught in a morally corrupt society. Told as a contemporary love story with hints of the macabre, The Happy Prince is an ode to romance in torturous and unforgiving times.

Memorialised in living death as a statue hovering over a gloomy town square, the Happy Prince convinces a rebellious Swallow to deliver jewels to the poor, artists, and the young to satiate their desire to do good and make a small impact on the lives of others. As the winter grows colder and circumstances make this budding romance more difficult to sustain, the two bleeding hearts find themselves broken and alone, questioning the cost of self-sacrifice and its usefulness in a cynical world.

The Happy Prince played to a sold out season at La Mama as part of the 2017 Midsumma Festival and featured in the best of theatre list in Melbourne's The Age. The show received five Green Room Award nominations in 2018 including: Best Production, Best Director (Stephen Nicolazzo), Best Set and Costume Design (Eugyeene Teh), Best Lighting Design (Katie Sfetkidis) and Best Sound Design (Daniel Nixon). It won the Green Room Award for Best Director and Best Set and Costume Design.

Known for exploring gender, sexuality and the ridiculous, twisted and joyful possibilities of theatre, Little Ones Theatre has a reputation for making theatre that is visually ambitious and erotically-charged. The company has had sold out critically acclaimed seasons nationally and presented works in association with Malthouse Theatre, Melbourne Theatre Company, Griffin Theatre Company, Theatre Works, Midsumma Festival, Brisbane Festival, Darwin Festival and Melt Festival.

Performers Catherine Davies and Janine Watson

Director Stephen Nicolazzo

Set and Costume Design Eugyeene Teh

Lighting Design Katie Sfetkidis

Sound Design Daniel Nixon

Design Associate James Lew

Season: 25 June - 6 July (*the 25 & 26 June performances are sold out*)

Monday - Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm & 7pm

SBW Stables Theatre, 10 Nimrod Street, Kings Cross

Bookings (02) 9361 3817 or www.griffintheatre.com.au All tickets $35





