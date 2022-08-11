Griffin Theatre Company Presents WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE Beginning Next Week

Griffin Theatre Company will present the world premiere of multi award-winning playwright Dylan Van Den Berg's heartbreaking story about love, Country and Blak queerness, Whitefella Yella Tree, at the SBW Stables Theatre from 19th August to 23rd September.

In the early 19th century, two teenage boys meet under a lemon tree to exchange information about the whitefellas that have begun to appear. After a rough start, a fragile friendship fruits into a heady romance.

If history would just unfurl a little differently, the boys might have a beautiful future ahead of them. But Ty and Neddy are poised on the brink of a world that is about to change forever. Ty is River Mob. Neddy is Mountain Mob. And the earth they stand together on is about to be declared 'Australia'.

Starring Helpmann Award-winner Guy Simon (First Love is the Revolution, Wakefield) and Callan Purcell (Hamilton, Bran Nue Dae), and nurtured through the Griffin Studio residency program, Whitefella Yella Tree is gripping tale exploring the impact of colonisation on the queer Aboriginal identities.

Director and Artistic Director of Griffin Theatre Company Declan Greene said, "There's no one else in Australian theatre writing quite like Dylan Van Den Berg. He seeks out the gaps in our cultural memory: the bits erased by wilful forgetting. His plays are feats of vivid imagination, but always bound to an unflinching emotional truth. For such a small play, on such a small stage, Whitefella Yella Tree packs a huge punch. And in Guy Simon and Callan Purcell we couldn't ask for two more extraordinary actors to bring it to life."

In his young career, Dylan Van Den Berg has won the Griffin Award, the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award, and the Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting at the NSW Premier's Literary Awards. In Whitefella Yella Tree he has penned a heart-warming and heartbreaking story that is not to be missed.

DIRECTOR Declan Greene DESIGNER Mason Browne LIGHTING DESIGNER Kelsey Lee COMPOSER & SOUND DESIGNER Steve Toulmin DRAMATURG Andrea James WITH Callan Purcell and Guy Simon