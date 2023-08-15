Global Creatures Addresses Voice to Parliament Referendum in Official Statement

An overview of Global Creatures' response to the Voice to Parliament Referendum.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical Photo 1 REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS. Photo 2 REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS.
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MIN Photo 3 REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.
REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Photo 4 REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Navigating Female Friendships And Adolescence.

Global Creatures Addresses Voice to Parliament Referendum in Official Statement

Global Creatures, the Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have released a statment on the Voice to Parliament Referendum and their stance on the issue.

Read the statement below: 

Global Creatures, the Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical accept the invitation of the Uluru Statement of the Heart and declare our support of enshrining a First Nations Voice to Parliament in the Australian Constitution.

 

For 65,000 years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders’ relationship and respect for their lands and each other, has been manifested in song, dance, story and ceremony. As a producer of original live entertainment, Global Creatures is dedicated to storytelling and we understand the unifying power that art has in expressing timeless human emotions and its role in changing public attitudes, culture and social evolution.

 

Global Creatures is founded on a spirit of courage, innovation, excellence, and leadership. Since its inception, the organisation has been committed to supporting equity, diversity and inclusion in the theatre industry within its business and its productions locally and internationally.

 

As the Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Global Creatures is dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for everyone, and believes every person has a unique perspective and voice. The company’s commitment to culture at Moulin Rouge! The Musical fosters respect, dignity, belonging and inclusion and embodies the values of the show's tenets of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love.

 

The Uluru Statement of the Heart is a roadmap to peace. It is a conversation about how we can all belong, together.

 

Supporting the Voice to Parliament is not a political issue. It is about unity.

 

Every individual has the choice to listen, learn and decide whether they support this change to Australia’s Constitution. Global Creatures respects there is a diversity of views on the Voice to Parliament and that everyone has the right to express their opinions respectfully in this national conversation.

 

We have consulted with Moulin Rouge! The Musical's First Nations cast members and consultants, to listen and learn from them on the Voice and how the company might best support this historic initiative. The company continues to listen and learn as the team reflects on the past and continues its commitment to engaging and working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cast, crew and companies within our business and productions in Australia.

 

Everyone has been invited to “walk with our First Nations community in a movement of the Australian people for a better future” and Global Creatures does so proudly.

 

Global Creatures, in partnership with Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin and Chris Tangney of Bazmark worked with First Nations' artist, designer and producer, Cian Mungatj McCue of Moogie Down Productions in the Northern Territory, to create a First Nations reinterpretation of Bazmark's Truth Beauty Freedom Love icons espoused in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

 

Global Creatures will be displaying this artwork in a series of posters and digital creative during its Return Melbourne Season (from 20 August), and leading up to the referendum, to raise awareness of the Uluru Statement of the Heart and in support of the Voice to Parliament campaign.

 

Bazmark www.bazmark.com

Moogie Down Productions www.moogiedownproductions.com.au

 



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
REVIEW: MURDER FOR TWO Pairs A Multi-talented Duo With Hilarious Take On The Classic Murde Photo
REVIEW: MURDER FOR TWO Pairs A Multi-talented Duo With Hilarious Take On The Classic Murder Mystery For An Incredible Night Of Theatre

Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics) and Joe Kinosian’s (Book and Lyrics) clever comic murder mystery MURDER FOR TWO is brought to life by Gabbi Bolt and Maverick Newman under Richard Carroll’s direction. 

2
Ensemble Theatre Reveals 2024 Season Lineup Photo
Ensemble Theatre Reveals 2024 Season Lineup

Ensemble Theatre has revealed the lineup for its 2024 season, with everything from fresh new comedy, insightful dramas, musical influences and re-imagined classics. Next year sees another ten-play season take to the stage, featuring stellar cast names and brilliant playwrights, with a continued focus on female writing and directing. 

3
TIM Will Tour Australia This Year Photo
TIM Will Tour Australia This Year

TIM a novel written by Australian icon Colleen McCullough and adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Tim McGarry, will commence a tour of eight NSW venues from July 2023, prior to a national tour in 2024.

4
Sydneys Dark Past Comes Alive In Two Immersive Theatre Shows Photo
Sydney's Dark Past Comes Alive In Two Immersive Theatre Shows

Dare a dip into Sydney's dark past when two immersive theatre shows bring to life the true-crime stories of the Razor Gang Wars and Juanita Nielsen: The Final Days.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tim
Merrigong Theatre Company (8/16-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical
Sydney Spiegeltent, The Entertainment Quarter (9/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decadence & Debauchery
Verity Lane Market (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way?
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You