Global Creatures Addresses Voice to Parliament Referendum in Official Statement

Global Creatures, the Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have released a statment on the Voice to Parliament Referendum and their stance on the issue.

Read the statement below:

Global Creatures, the Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical accept the invitation of the Uluru Statement of the Heart and declare our support of enshrining a First Nations Voice to Parliament in the Australian Constitution.

For 65,000 years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders’ relationship and respect for their lands and each other, has been manifested in song, dance, story and ceremony. As a producer of original live entertainment, Global Creatures is dedicated to storytelling and we understand the unifying power that art has in expressing timeless human emotions and its role in changing public attitudes, culture and social evolution.

Global Creatures is founded on a spirit of courage, innovation, excellence, and leadership. Since its inception, the organisation has been committed to supporting equity, diversity and inclusion in the theatre industry within its business and its productions locally and internationally.

As the Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Global Creatures is dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for everyone, and believes every person has a unique perspective and voice. The company’s commitment to culture at Moulin Rouge! The Musical fosters respect, dignity, belonging and inclusion and embodies the values of the show's tenets of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love.

The Uluru Statement of the Heart is a roadmap to peace. It is a conversation about how we can all belong, together.

Supporting the Voice to Parliament is not a political issue. It is about unity.

Every individual has the choice to listen, learn and decide whether they support this change to Australia’s Constitution. Global Creatures respects there is a diversity of views on the Voice to Parliament and that everyone has the right to express their opinions respectfully in this national conversation.

We have consulted with Moulin Rouge! The Musical's First Nations cast members and consultants, to listen and learn from them on the Voice and how the company might best support this historic initiative. The company continues to listen and learn as the team reflects on the past and continues its commitment to engaging and working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cast, crew and companies within our business and productions in Australia.

Everyone has been invited to “walk with our First Nations community in a movement of the Australian people for a better future” and Global Creatures does so proudly.

Global Creatures, in partnership with Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin and Chris Tangney of Bazmark worked with First Nations' artist, designer and producer, Cian Mungatj McCue of Moogie Down Productions in the Northern Territory, to create a First Nations reinterpretation of Bazmark's Truth Beauty Freedom Love icons espoused in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Global Creatures will be displaying this artwork in a series of posters and digital creative during its Return Melbourne Season (from 20 August), and leading up to the referendum, to raise awareness of the Uluru Statement of the Heart and in support of the Voice to Parliament campaign.

Bazmark www.bazmark.com

Moogie Down Productions www.moogiedownproductions.com.au