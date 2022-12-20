Glen Street Theatre Offers Jam-Packed and Inclusive 2023 Program
Learn more about the lineup here!
Covering a spectrum of entertainment, the Glen Steet Theatre 2023 program offers everything from stellar musical performances featuring Marcia Hines, John Waters and Karen Knowles, to stand-up comedy and much-loved books brought to life on stage like The Twits, Are We There Yet? and Possum Magic.
The all-star line-up features live music, comedy, theatre shows and film screenings as well as family shows, dance and musical storytelling.
On sale from 3 January Belinda Gibson, Director of Glen Street Theatre said the program has something for every taste and age group.
"This year is all about putting entertainment and joy back on the agenda - with a focus on offering something for everyone.
"We love providing audiences from the Northern Beaches and beyond with premium entertainment options all year long and 2023 will set the bar even higher. Our community is craving story, live music, adventure, togetherness, and a bit of magic -and we will give it to them," Gibson said.
On sale from 3 January, highlights of the program include family shows with big energy like urban circus, 360 Allstars; big names in Australian music like Marcia Hines and 1927, top live music tributes to Elvis, The Beatles, Queen, David Bowie and more, as well as excellent dramas and acclaimed productions such as The Sunshine Club, written by Wesley Enoch and Colleen McCullough's Tim, adapted for the stage by Tim McGarry (known for his terrific adaptation of Boy Swallows Universe).
Glen Street Theatre favourites also return to the limelight, such as the beloved Wharf Revue with their new show, Looking for Albanese, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow and the world's only global short film festival, Manhattan Short.
For booking details: Visit glenstreet.com.au or call 9470 5913
