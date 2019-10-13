Genesian Theatre Announces 76th Season

Genesian Theatre has announced its 76th season!

First up is the Sydney premiere of The Ladykillers. This has been a smash hit in London and is very funny and dark. One little old lady against a gang of ruthless criminals. Can she survive?

The company will then offer the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes and the Death on Thor Bridge adapted by our own Sandra Bass, well known to many of you as a regular performer on our stage. An apparently insoluble mystery baffles the local police but will it also baffle Holmes and Watson?

Next up is the Australian premiere of William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play. This is the follow-up to The Complete Works of Shakespeare, a big success for us four years ago. Madness and mayhem guaranteed.

For the last Kent Street season we couldn't possibly let it pass without an instalment of Agatha Christie. The Secret of Chimneys is a new piece and will feature a cast of misfits, the misplaced and ultimately, the missing!

What could be more wonderful than to sit back and enjoy A Passage to India? This is a strong adaptation with many challenges of multiple locations, costume changes and large cast, but the timeless beauty of the story will shine through.

Finally is Oscar's wonderful Lady Windermere's Fan. Daring, witty and insightful it is playwriting at its very best. To witness such a small action have so many ramifications is dazzling to see.





