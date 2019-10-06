GOOD DOG Comes to Kings Cross Theatre

Green Door Theatre Company in association with Bakehouse Theatre Company present the Australian Premiere of GOOD DOG By Arinzé Kene .

Mum's promised him a bike, so he keeps his shirt clean, his head down, and steers clear of the smoking boys and the what-what girls. Because good things come to good people. Don't they?

Spanning multiple characters, communities and years, Good Dog tells the story of growing up amidst the everyday injustices that drive people to take back control. An achingly visceral roar, Kene's play crackles with vivid detail and empathy, showing us what happens to those unheard and unseen.

Rachel Chant directs two-time Sydney Theatre Award winning Justin Amankwah in Green Door Theatre Company's fifth and final show for the year.

July 12 - July 27

Kings Cross Theatre KXT is 242-248 William Street, Kings Cross

Performance Times: Tuesday - Saturday: 7:30 PM Sunday: 5:00 PM

Running Time: 80 minutes no interval Tickets & More Info:





