GIRLS IN BOYS' CARS Comes to Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta

Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta will present the world premiere of Felicity Castagna’s multi-award-winning novel, Girls in Boys’ Cars. Priscilla Jackman’s theatrical adaptation will be presented at Riverside Theatres from Thursday 19th October to Friday 3rd November at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres.

“Addictive, funny and moving” (The Canberra Times), Girls in Boys’ Cars is a sophisticated exploration of cultural expectations, societal pressures, and the complex lives of adolescent girls told through the lens of a road-trip story.

Two friends, an accidental road trip and a whole lot of trouble. Asheeka and Rosa are two funny, sharp, adventurous young women who refuse to be held back any longer.

But what happens when a Thelma and Louise-esque journey through NSW in a stolen car ends with Asheeka missing and Rosa in juvenile jail wondering about her best mate?

Winner of the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards Prize for Writing for Young Adults 2022, the Queensland Literary Awards Young Adult Book Award 2022, and the Children's Book Council of Australia's Honour Book of the Year for Older Readers 2022, this theatrical adaptation of Castagna’s novel is not to be missed.

Author Felicity Castagna said, “I'm delighted that Priscilla Jackman will be bringing all these characters, who have existed in my head for so long, to the stage. I think audiences can expect a daring production about daring girls that will appeal to everyone who has always wanted to escape where they come from and see what's out there in the world.”

Directed and adapted by award-winning theatre-maker Priscilla Jackman (National Theatre of Parramatta and Sydney Theatre Company’s White Pearl), the production also features mesmerising performances from Ziggy Resnick (Griffin Theatre Company’s A is for Apple), Nikita Waldron (Winner of the Australian Theatre for Young People 2021 Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission), Suz Mawer (bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company’s The Laden Table), Ella Prince (Bell Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors) and Alex Stamell (Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers).

NTofP’s Executive Producer, Joanne Kee said, “I am so thrilled that we have been able to commission an adaptation of this incredibly relevant and wonderful award-winning work by Felicity Castagna. It’s so important for NTofP to be showcasing the talent that resides in Western Sydney, taking it to a wider stage. Plus, what a fantastic creative team and cast led by Priscilla Jackman, who has a fabulous track record of directing new Australian classics that celebrate and champion female stories, such as RBG, White Pearl & The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race.”

Writer Felicity Castagna Director & Adapter Priscilla Jackman Associate Director Lucy Clements Starring Ziggy Resnick, Nikita Waldron, Suz Mawer, Ella Prince, Alex Stamell Production Designer Melanie Liertz Sound Designer Zac Saric Lighting Designer Morgan Moroney Multimedia Designer Mark Bolotin Dramaturg Brittanie Shipway Stage Manager Jaime Petersen.