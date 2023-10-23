Final Sydney Tickets On Sale This Week as WICKED Celebrates 20 Years

On 30 October, WICKED will celebrate 20 years on Broadway and the Australian company will commemorate the occasion with all the WICKED productions around the world.

On Sunday 29 October, the two performances at the Sydney Lyric Theatre will celebrate the 20 years, the 1pm performance as the “Pink” (Glinda) performance and the 6:30pm performance as the “green” (Elphaba) performance. Audiences will be invited to dress up in pink and green, with prizes awarded for the “best dressed” including a photo with WICKED cast members. Pink and green cocktails at these performances will be half price, and there will be candy available for guests attending. Not only that, Australia's original Glinda and Elphaba, Lucy Durack and Amanda Harrison, will be present to celebrate WICKED with the audience.

WICKED has cast its spell on Sydney, with ecstatic capacity audience reactions, five star critical reviews and thrilling praise on social media. Final tickets go on sale this week for the Sydney season at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, with pre-sales from today and GP sales from Sunday 29 October. Following months of excited audiences, WICKED will transfer to Melbourne's Regent Theatre following the final Sydney performance on 4 February.

On behalf of his co-producers, WICKED Australia producer John Frost said, “For 20 years, WICKED has cast its spell over audiences across the world, and it's become one of the most beloved musicals ever. People love it for so many different reasons – some come for the engrossing story, some for the astonishing sets and costumes, some for the soaring ballads, some for the deeper messages, and some to see the life-affirming friendship between the two young women who grow up to be Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West..

“I'm thrilled that Sydney audiences have embraced WICKED – the reaction from audiences and critics alike has been overwhelming. Our Australian cast are second to none, and universally praised. Sydney, get your tickets now before we move to Melbourne in February.”

20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, WICKED is “A Complete Triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think” (USA Today).

The stellar Australian cast is led by Courtney Monsma as Glinda, the bubbly popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”, and Sheridan Adams as Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”. Robyn Nevin plays the role of Madame Morrible, Todd McKenney is the Wizard, Liam Head plays Fiyero, Adam Murphy is Dr Dillamond, Shewit Belay plays Nessarose, Kurtis Papadinis is Boq, Geraldine Turner is Guest Artist as Madame Morrible, and Zoe Coppinger is the Elphaba Standby.

The talented group of performers comprising the WICKED Ensemble and Swings includes Christian Ambesi, Conor Bann-Murray, Brittany Carter, Olivia Castagna, Eli Cooper, Matt Cranleigh, Joseph Donovan, Sage Douglas, Bayley John Edmends, Todd Jacobsson, Rohan Khanna, Andrew Kroenert, Elisha Zion Lee, Jordan Malone, Emily Monsma, Matilda Moran, Jackson Reedman, Amelia Sanzo, Edward Smith, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Lucas Van Rhijn, Jessica Vellucci, Mietta White and Jun Woodfield.

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends…until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced by in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

WICKED is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Experience the unforgettable, award-winning musical WICKED in Sydney before it closes on 4 February 2024.