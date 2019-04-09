Exciting Political Theatre Company Moves To Sydney - AJAX Opens This April

Running from the 23rd of April to the 4th of May at The Old 505, Burning House are incredibly excited to be touring their bi-lingual production of AJAX to Sydney. Set in the chaos of the mythical Trojan War, AJAX is a powerful, intense experience that crosses cultural boundaries and unites its audience in the shared experience of trauma and grief.

Ajax is the strongest soldier left in the Greek army after Troy. After his best friend Achilles dies, Ajax snaps, destroying the armies cattle in a dissociative experience. Upon coming to, and worn down by a whole decade of consistent violence, he must decide whether he has the strength to face his demons, or to end it all.

Playing to great acclaim in Melbourne, Burning House Artistic Director Robert Johnson re-wrote Sophocles' powerful tragedy, modernising the setting but keeping the powerful, mythical context. The play is in both English and Arabic.

'I'm tremendously excited to bring this work to Sydney. It's such a powerful experience sitting in the audience watching this show. Everyone becomes connected by sharing in the ritual of grief, and language barriers all but disappear. Tragedy is such a strong social tool at purging unnecessary difference - I really urge everyone to come see this work. They won't have spent another hour in the theatre like it. It's incredibly intense - think the Hurt Locker meets Passolini.'

Robert Johnson, Director

The cast includes Seton Pollock [Ajax], Michelle Robertson [Tekmessa], Chad O'Brien [Odysseus] and Leikny Middleton [Eurysaka]. Directed and Designed by Robert Johnson.



23 April - 4 May

Tuesday-Saturday 88pm

Pay What You Can Preview, Tuesday 23

Tickets: $45 Full, $35 Concession/Under30/Industry

Bookings: https://old505theatre.com

Website: www.burninghousetheatre.com

The Old 505 - 5 Eliza St, Newton





