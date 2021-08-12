Ensemble Theatre's Conversations Series Returns With Graham Bradley

Ensemble Theatre has resumed its popular 'in conversation' series again.

During Covid last year more than 215,000 tuned in to 32 episodes with some of Australia's most well known actors, writers and directors.



It is a way for people to stay connected to the theatre said Artistic Director of Ensemble Theatre, Mark Kilmurry.



This week Mark Kilmurry speaks with Graham Bradley who has expertly chaired Ensemble Limited Board for 6 years, bringing his wealth of business expertise and passion for theatre.



His love for theatre started at school when he landed roles in Shakespearean plays and he soon became an avid theatre goer. Graham is a professional company director and has a passion for the theatre. Graham was made a member of the Order of Australia in 2009 in recognition of his contribution to business, medical research and the arts. He devotes time to a number of non-profit organisations, including Ensemble Theatre and the State Library of NSW.



To tune in to Ensemble Conversations please follow the company on Facebook @ensembletheatre

https://www.facebook.com/ensembletheatre/videos/645772466386047/