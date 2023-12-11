Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Ensemble Theatre Brings Iconic Rugby Match To The Mainstage In ALONE IT STANDS

ensemble theatre presents heart-warming comedy inspired by real-life underdog rugby team

Dec. 11, 2023

Ensemble Theatre will present Irish playwright John Breen's heart-warming comedy Alone it Stands, a ballsy, true tale of triumph over impossible odds on the field, from Thursday 25  January to Saturday 2 March. 

Based on the famous 1978 rugby match in Limerick, Ireland, this David vs. Goliath story follows the all-amateur Munster rugby team as it tackles the mighty New Zealand All Blacks.  

Jumping straight from modern Irish folklore to the stage, Breen's fast-paced piece of theatre will see the cast of six take on 62 roles including players, wives, rabid fans, the coach and a loyal dog. 

“A team full of nobodies, some dads, butchers, and farmers, take on the all-time Champions. It's going to be a raucous fun time where we get to do accents, put on different hats, and play a variety of characters,” said Anthony Taufa who appears in the production. 

Starring alongside Anthony (Griffin Theatre Company's Jailbaby) are Tristan Black (Flight Path Theatre's Fuenta Ovejuna), Ray Chong Nee (STC's The Poison of Polygamy), Briallen Clarke (Griffin Theatre Company's Pony), Skyler Ellis (Bell Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors) and Alex King (A Broadcast Coup).

“At the end of the day, I think it's about how we as humans want to make a stamp on our lives and represent the people that we love. I can't wait for the audience to experience the joy and the investment of being a spectator – it will be a rip-roaring ride, I can assure you.” said Director Janine Watson (A Broadcast Coup). 

Filled with as much heart and excitement as a nail-biting rugby match, this hilarious story will have sports and theatre fans cheering for the ultimate underdogs.  

ALONE IT STANDS

 

Dates: 25 January – 02 March 2024

Location: Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall Street, Kirribilli

Tickets: $40-88


