Emily Who and Rogue Projects Will Premiere Second Kids Couch Concert May 1

After the successful launch of the first Kids Couch Concert in March, children's entertainer Emily McKnight (Jay's Jungle, Gravity Guts) is back as her preschool alter ego Emily Who to host an all-new concert that will premiere with facebook watch party on Friday, 1st May 2020.

The first concert - a compilation of new original songs, dances and performers for kids 1-5 - was created by McKnight in response to the covid-19 crisis which saw all of the artists involved lose the majority of their work.

A combination of professionally filmed scenes and captured live-streams, it was launched on video platform Vimeo on March 30th to a great response from parents and little ones alike.

The response from artists who wanted to be involved prompted McKnight to make a second concert a reality. The new concert features indie-kindie band TipToe Giants, world-renowned bubble artist Dr Hubble and kids music rock stars the Mik Maks, who are watched by over 4 million families on YouTube every day. They join returning favourites from the first concert Lizzy Loo, Van Sereno and BMinor.

Produced in partnership with Sydney-based arts makers Rogue Projects, McKnight's goal is for Kids Couch Concert to become another source of both support and entertainment for artists and the children they love entertaining.

"I was really touched that so many kid's entertainers wanted to be involved with a second concert", said Emily, "We've lost gigs, but we've also the chance to connect with the audiences we love. I've been delighted by the response to the concerts and can't wait to host kids and families live on Facebook for the premiere."

The Facebook Watch Party premiere will be hosted live by Emily Who with surprise live-streamed guest appearances from featured performers. Viewers will need to purchase or rent the concert to participate in the full experience. 95% of profits will go directly to the artists involved.

Aussie Kids Couch Concert

Premiere Watch Party - Friday 1st May, 2pm AEST

Ages: 2-5 Purchase: $11.95 / Rent $5.95

Available via Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/kidscouchconcert2

Facebook: @EmilyWho.kids @KidsCouchConcert





