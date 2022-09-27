Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EGG Comes to Sydney Fringe

Performances run 30 September - 2 October.

Sep. 27, 2022  
Having won the NZ Tour Ready Award at the 2022 Adelaide Fringe, Best Dance at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe, multiple 5-star reviews and fresh from a season at the prestigious House of Oz at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Erin Fowler's wildly popular EGG is coming to the Sydney Fringe for the closing weekend only, with a 3-show season at the Newtown Performing Arts High School.

Single, 32, and with her biological clock ticking, Erin's eggs - according to a Facebook ad - are "dying off." For $15k she could freeze them, but are there other options? Does she even want a child? Is she just buying into social pressures and guilt-laden marketing? By the time she makes a choice, will it already be too late?

EGG is a hilarious, topical, and moving solo work from award-winning performer Erin Fowler (Best Dance, 2019 & Made in Adelaide, 2020), directed by illustrious clown Hew Parham, with sound design by Will Spartalis.

Combining dance, clowning, some bagpipes, a cheeky life-sized egg and a pulsating 80s soundtrack, EGG questions all things fertility and motherhood in a powerful exploration of how we make (and live with) the big decisions in life.

Tickets: $25-28 via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199332®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsydneyfringe.com%2Fevents%2Fegg%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Content warnings: Sexual Themes & Contains themes around pregnancy.

Performance accessibility: Sunday 2 Oct (Auslan Interpreted)

