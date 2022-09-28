Decadence & Debauchery Comes to Belco Arts in December

Jazida Productions are thrilled to bring you the next edition of Decadence and Debauchery Canberra on 10 December at Belco Arts!

With a long history and selling out venues and loud acclaimed in Canberra, Decadence and Debauchery is a Burlesque Variety Night that has been running for many years and has toured Australia-wide!

Each show tours a new cast of internationally acclaimed headlining performers and an eclectic mix of artists sharing vintage striptease, circus/sideshow, fan dancing, live music, comedy and more!

This Show Features:

Kelly Ann Doll

The Tasteless Gentleman

Sara Martini

Cirque Songstress

Jazida

Sweet Bella Donna

Electra Powerhouse

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199583®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belcoarts.com.au%2Fdecadence%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1