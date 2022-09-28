Decadence & Debauchery Comes to Belco Arts in December
The event is on 10 December.
Jazida Productions are thrilled to bring you the next edition of Decadence and Debauchery Canberra on 10 December at Belco Arts!
With a long history and selling out venues and loud acclaimed in Canberra, Decadence and Debauchery is a Burlesque Variety Night that has been running for many years and has toured Australia-wide!
Each show tours a new cast of internationally acclaimed headlining performers and an eclectic mix of artists sharing vintage striptease, circus/sideshow, fan dancing, live music, comedy and more!
This Show Features:
Kelly Ann Doll
The Tasteless Gentleman
Sara Martini
Cirque Songstress
Jazida
Sweet Bella Donna
Electra Powerhouse
Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199583®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belcoarts.com.au%2Fdecadence%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1