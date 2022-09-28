Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Decadence & Debauchery Comes to Belco Arts in December

The event is on 10 December.

Register for Australia - Sydney News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Decadence & Debauchery Comes to Belco Arts in December

Jazida Productions are thrilled to bring you the next edition of Decadence and Debauchery Canberra on 10 December at Belco Arts!

With a long history and selling out venues and loud acclaimed in Canberra, Decadence and Debauchery is a Burlesque Variety Night that has been running for many years and has toured Australia-wide!

Each show tours a new cast of internationally acclaimed headlining performers and an eclectic mix of artists sharing vintage striptease, circus/sideshow, fan dancing, live music, comedy and more!

This Show Features:

Kelly Ann Doll

The Tasteless Gentleman

Sara Martini

Cirque Songstress

Jazida

Sweet Bella Donna

Electra Powerhouse

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199583®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belcoarts.com.au%2Fdecadence%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


EGG Comes to Sydney FringeEGG Comes to Sydney Fringe
September 27, 2022

Having won the NZ Tour Ready Award at the 2022 Adelaide Fringe, Best Dance at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe, multiple 5-star reviews and fresh from a season at the prestigious House of Oz at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Erin Fowler's wildly popular EGG is coming to the Sydney Fringe for the closing weekend only, with a 3-show season at the Newtown Performing Arts High School.
The 2022 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival Sparking Clubs Program AnnouncedThe 2022 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival Sparking Clubs Program Announced
September 27, 2022

The 2022 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival has announced vibrant Club Program, to follow the opening weekend celebrations with more than twenty thrilling shows at nine different venues across the city.  
Simon Tedeschi and the Orava Quartet Come to Riverside TheatresSimon Tedeschi and the Orava Quartet Come to Riverside Theatres
September 27, 2022

Brilliant classical pianist, Simon Tedeschi, will join forces with the extraordinary Orava Quartet to present an undisputed masterwork of classical chamber music, Brahms’ Piano Quintet op.34 and Shostakovich’s String Quartet no.6 op.101 on Sunday 9th October.
NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT Comes to Hayes Theatre CoNICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT Comes to Hayes Theatre Co
September 26, 2022

Following on from the success of the 2021 Neglected Musicals presentation Cameron Mitchell will direct and choreograph Nice Work If You Can Get It, a new take on classic 1920s musical farce. 
THE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to the New Theatre in SydneyTHE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to the New Theatre in Sydney
September 26, 2022

Lambert House Enterprises has announced the return of their hit production of The Credeaux Canvas – with a hot, talented cast, now on a major Sydney stage.