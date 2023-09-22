David Campbell Returns to Chatswood With GOOD LOVIN' & MORE

The performance is on Friday, 27 October at 8pm.

Sep. 22, 2023

David Campbell, co-host of Today Extra and Weekends on Smooth FM, is back with a new show celebrating songs of soul, swing and the 1960s. Good Lovin’ & More features David’s album in full, a thundering collection of classic ‘60’s blue eyed soul.

Tracks like 1, 2 3, Now That I’ve Found You, You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling, Devil In A Blue Dress and of course Good Lovin’ brought to the stage with David’s larrikin charm and incredible voice. 

David and his 7-piece band will also perform material from his multi-platinum “Swing Sessions” albums so expect classic Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Sammy Davis Jr and of course Sinatra tunes all night long.

For a show full of classic hits and superb showmanship don’t miss David Campbell’s Good Lovin’ & More – the best show you will see all year!

The Good Lovin’ &  More Concourse Concert Hall tickets range from $71.55 to $ 89.10.




