David Bowie Tribute WE CAN BE HEROES Comes to State Theatre

We Can Be Heroes is an Orchestral Tribute to the man who fell to earth, David Bowie.

The performance takes place on December 19 at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia.

Conducted by George Ellis the 24 piece Symphony Orchestra will perform the Best of Bowie featuring songs from his entire songbook including Space Oddity, Starman, Under Pressure, Let's Dance, Rebel Rebel, Heroes, Life On Mars, Fame, Changes, Ashes To Ashes, and more.

Special Guest Vocalists are Steve Kilbey from The Church, Jeff Duff and Chris Cooke

This spectacular tribute to David Bowie is for one night only - Saturday 19th December at the State Theatre. Capacity is strictly limited to 1000 tickets. This is a COVID-safe event.

Experience David Bowie's Greatest Hits as you've never heard them before!

Learn more and book tickets at https://metropolistouring.com/bowie-orchestrated-2020/.

