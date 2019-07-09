Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces Extension of ONCE

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced that the Sydney season of ONCE is to be extended due to unprecedented public demand.

Director Richard Carroll's critically acclaimed production starring Toby Francis, Stefanie Caccamo and Cameron Daddo has been playing to packed houses and nightly standing ovations since it opened.

Now, midway through its premiere Sydney season, ONCE is completely sold out. A transfer to Merrigong will follow, after which the smash-hit musical returns to the Eternity Playhouse from Tuesday 30th July until Sunday 4 August for a further eight performances only.

This is the third time this year that Darlinghurst Theatre Company has had to add performances due to popular demand. In March, Caroline O'Connor returned for an encore presentation of 'Up Close and Intimate' and the Mardi Gras 'Comedy Kiki' Festival was also extended.

The extension of the Sydney season of ONCE is strictly limited to one week as it has to make way for the First Nation's play 'Rainbow's End', by acclaimed playwright Jane Harrison, which begins previews on 10 August.

Tickets go on sale at 1PM today at: http://sa2.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/TicketRequest?&presenter=AUDTC&event=ONCE1902





