Danielle Maas And Sophie Kelly Awarded Ensemble Theatre's 2022 Sandra Bates Director's Award

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre today announced that the 2022 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award (SBDA) has been awarded to Danielle Maas and Sophie Kelly. Both will work on two plays throughout this year and each will receive $8,000.

Mark Kilmurry initiated the Award as a legacy to former Artistic Director Sandra Bates after she retired from her 30 years at the helm of Ensemble Theatre. This year there were 23 entries from across Australia.

Each year the recipients of the SBDA are offered a paid position of Assistant Director on two of Ensemble Theatre's main stage productions and assist in the ongoing creative development of new works.

'Danielle and Sophie both demonstrated a deep commitment to their directorial careers so far, and a strong desire to continue improving their craft. Their passion, curiosity and enthusiasm is very evident and we look forward to building a relationship with them both this year' said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.

'I am also thrilled we can continue this award with the gracious support of Jinny and Ross Gavin supporting emerging directors in their craft' added Mark Kilmurry.

'Sandra Bates has had the kind of career of which most directors can only dream: directing over a hundred productions during the 30 years she was Artistic Director. To have this opportunity to take part in Ensemble Theatre's activities in her name is incredibly humbling, and I'm looking forward to further developing my own practice and sense of artistic and cultural leadership with Ensemble Theatre' said Danielle Maas.

'I am thrilled to be a recipient of the Sandra Bates Directors Award for 2022. This award provides a unique opportunity to strengthen my practice as a director through observation of, and immersion in, Ensemble's distinctive theatrical practice. I'm excited to play a part in Ensemble's exceptional legacy as a leading cultural institution and the longest continuously running professional theatre in Australia', said Sophie Kelly.