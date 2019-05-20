DIPLOMACY Returns To Ensemble Theatre In June

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director Ensemble Theatre is thrilled that theatre legends John Bell and John Gaden are returning to Ensemble for a second season of DIPLOMACY following the unprecedented success in 2018 when DIPLOMACY sold out before it opened.



"We're very proud to bring this ground-breaking production to life again at the Ensemble and to then tour DIPLOMACY to six venues throughout New South Wales including Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Glen Street Theatre, Orange Civic Theatre, Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, The Arts Centre Wyong and Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre," added Mark Kilmurry.



In 1944 at the Hôtel Meurice, the Swedish diplomat Raoul Nordling (John Gaden) and the German General, Dietrich von Choltitz (John Bell) meet in a life and death situation for the city of Paris. On abandoning Paris, Hitler has ordered its destruction. Raoul has one night to persuade the General to leave the landmark city standing. The many twists and turns of their high-stakes negotiations play out in this highly entertaining thriller by Cyril Gély.



A brand new adaptation of the award winning French play DIPLOMATIE commissioned by Ensemble Theatre, this marks the second time DIPLOMACY has been performed in Australia.



This extraordinary true story resonated with those familiar with the circumstances and thrilled those to whom the plot was a revelation. I am so pleased to be back at Ensemble Theatre for a second season with this historical drama John Bell, Director and Actor.



This adaptation was made possible by the generous donation of Ross and Jinnie Gavin.



Director: John Bell

Assistant Director: Anna Volska

Set Designer: Michael Scott-Mitchell

Costume Designer: Genevieve Graham

Lighting Designer: Matt Cox

Sound Designer: Nate Edmondson

Translated & Adapted By Julie Rose



Cast: John Bell, John Gaden, Genevieve Lemon, James Lugton & Joseph Raggatt

VENUE: Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall St, Kirribilli, NSW, 2061

DATES: Previews 21 June, 2019, Opening night 26 June, season to 13 July

PERFORMANCE TIMES: vary

PRICES: $43-$80 (booking charges may apply) BOOKINGS: 02 9929 0644 or www.ensemble.com.au

RUNNING TIME: Approx. 70 minutes, no interval. Some strong language





