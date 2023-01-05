Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Critically Acclaimed Production CHEF Returns To Open The New KXT On Broadway

Alice Birbara will be the first to tread the boards of the new KXT on Broadway in this tour de force performance.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Indie theatre outfit Virginia Plain kicks off 2023 with an encore season of their sold out production, Chef by Sabrina Mahfouz. As the eponymous Chef, Alice Birbara will be the first to tread the boards of the new KXT on Broadway in this tour de force performance.

Chef is a searing one woman show about memories, ambition and, of course, food. As Chef plans the perfect menu she charts the events and relationships that took her from a Michelin starred restaurant to a prison kitchen. Chef turns a life shaped by violence and loss into sublime dishes that reflect her philosophy of simplicity and respect.

Birbara (ABC's In Our Blood; Picnic at Hanging Rock: Lieutenant of Inishmore) and director Victor Kalka (Grounded, Twelfth Night (heads or tails), Radiant Vermin) both return for this season.

"I fell in love with the rhythmic poetry of Mahfouz's script, which reads like modern Shakespeare," said Birbara. "Chef's resilience and determination despite the difficult circumstances she faces is inspiring."

The Australian premiere, presented in 2022 as part of the Panimo Festival received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Chef will play for a limited season at KXT on Broadway from 25 January - 4 February.

Presented by Virginia Plain Theatre in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company.




GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday Soirée Cabaret Announced For Photo
GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements Monthly Sunday Soirée Cabaret Announced For 2023
GlamourPussy shares the secrets of getting older that no-one tells you about. Dressed for success, GlamourPussy's mission is to spread the good word as she sings of the joys of post-menopause: when a girl finally gets her body, her mind and her life back after the lost years in hormone hell. 
Sydney Festival 2023 Kicks Off This Week Photo
Sydney Festival 2023 Kicks Off This Week
Sydney Festival's high-summer program of spectacular art and culture lands in the city from tomorrow, 5 January, with an expansive line-up of touring artists, world premiere works, new commissions, Australian exclusives, local talent and an extensive free events program.
COME FROM AWAY Will Close in Sydney This Month Photo
COME FROM AWAY Will Close in Sydney This Month
Sydney, this is your last chance to experience the Tony and Olivier Award winning hit musical that has welcomed the world, so wherever you're from, the doors open – come on in to the Theatre Royal Sydney.  COME FROM AWAY must close Sunday 29 January.
The Cinderella & Nine West Glass Slipper Dash Will Celebrate Final Weeks of CINDERELLA Photo
The Cinderella & Nine West Glass Slipper Dash Will Celebrate Final Weeks of CINDERELLA in Sydney
To celebrate the final three weeks of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, the production and leading Australian footwear and accessories brand Nine West, have continued their exclusive partnership on the tour.

