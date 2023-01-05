Critically Acclaimed Production CHEF Returns To Open The New KXT On Broadway

Indie theatre outfit Virginia Plain kicks off 2023 with an encore season of their sold out production, Chef by Sabrina Mahfouz. As the eponymous Chef, Alice Birbara will be the first to tread the boards of the new KXT on Broadway in this tour de force performance.

Chef is a searing one woman show about memories, ambition and, of course, food. As Chef plans the perfect menu she charts the events and relationships that took her from a Michelin starred restaurant to a prison kitchen. Chef turns a life shaped by violence and loss into sublime dishes that reflect her philosophy of simplicity and respect.

Birbara (ABC's In Our Blood; Picnic at Hanging Rock: Lieutenant of Inishmore) and director Victor Kalka (Grounded, Twelfth Night (heads or tails), Radiant Vermin) both return for this season.

"I fell in love with the rhythmic poetry of Mahfouz's script, which reads like modern Shakespeare," said Birbara. "Chef's resilience and determination despite the difficult circumstances she faces is inspiring."

The Australian premiere, presented in 2022 as part of the Panimo Festival received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Chef will play for a limited season at KXT on Broadway from 25 January - 4 February.

Presented by Virginia Plain Theatre in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company.