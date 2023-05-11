Coro Austral Presents Poesía y Música

The 10 poets featured include Pablo Neruda, Federico Garcia Lorca, Mario Benedetti, William Blake and Odgeroo Nunuccal.

In beautiful St Augustine's Church, Balmain, Coro Austral presents a program of sublime music inspired by poetry - exquisite choral works by 13 composers that capture the richness and essence of the poetry of love and loss, hope and passion.

Poetry will be brought to life by Geoff Sirmai, whose commanding presentations in English will create the perfect atmosphere for the choral interpretations.

This year marks significant anniversaries of four composers and four poets. Notably, Coro Austral commemorates the 50th anniversary of the death of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda
with the tender setting of Soneta de la Noche by Morten Lauridsen, celebrating his 80th birthday.

There is also the beautiful Aquí te amo (I love you here), by Venezuelan composer Modesta Bor in commemoration of 25 years since her death.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the death of beloved Australian poet Oodgeroo Nunuccal who will be remembered with Clare Maclean's interpretation of Hope, Oodgeroo's poetic vision for a just future.

The audience will also be treated to Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos' Bachianas Brasileiras No 5, with idyllic poetry by Brazilian poet Ruth Corréa, in an arrangement for voice, guitar and cello.

Under the direction of founding conductor Margot McLaughlin, Coro Austral is an auditioned chamber choir that performs 13th to 21st century music from Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries as well as treasured choral music from Australia and around the world.

Formed in 2010, Coro Austral continues to introduce much previously little-known choral music to Australian audiences.

For this concert Coro Austral revives its popular tradition of providing wine and refreshments to audience members after the performance.




