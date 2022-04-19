Chatswood Culture Bites Presents Phoenix Collective Sundays Sessions

CHATSWOOD CULTURE BITES presents Phoenix Collective - a dynamic ensemble that will showcase classical music with a uniquely Australian edge on four Sunday afternoons from 15 May to 14 August in the intimacy of Chatswood's Zenith Theatre.

Phoenix Collective Sunday Sessions brings together some of Australia's most accomplished and high-profile musicians including Violin and Artistic Director Dan Russell, Violin Pip Thompson, Viola Ella Brinch and Cello Andrew Wilson. This captivating recital series showcases works by Grammy award-winning contemporary classical composer Elvis Costello, American composer Steve Reich, Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, and French musicians Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter from Daft Punk.

THE JULIET LETTERS

Sunday 15 May 4pm

Composer Elvis Costello and the Brodsky Quartet

Featuring one of Australia's foremost multi-award-winning Mezzo Sopranos, Jacqueline Dark, The Juliet Letters is a song sequence for string quartet which marries chamber music with Beatles-esque art-pop. Inspired by the true story of a Verona professor who responded to letters addressed to Juliet, of Romeo and Juliet fame.

THE MUSIC OF STUDIO GHIBLI

Sunday 29 May 4pm

Composer Joe Hisaishi

The musical masterpieces of Japanese cult animation giant, Studio Ghibli, blend fantasy and reality and highlight growth and the importance of nature. Renowned for their empathy for human frailty, Studio Ghibli's animations provide a re-energising reminder of our need for imaginative, uplifting journeys. Tracks from 10 different movies including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke and Totoro will be performed.

DIFFERENT TRAINS & TRADITIONAL FOLK

Sunday 31 July 4pm

Composer Steve Reich

Different Trains is a three-movement piece for string quartet accompanied by a bespoke video, created by Sina S. During World War II, Reich made train journeys

between New York and Los Angeles to visit his parents, who had separated. Years later, he reflected on his experience and, as a Jew, how different his train journey might have been if he had lived in Europe. In this extraordinary work, Different Trains weaves human speech into a musical work mirrored by the string quartet.

Composer Traditional Unknown Arrangements Danish String Quartet

Traditional Folk presents reflections on the human experience's darkness, being transported into a landscape of forests and flowing streams, as the quartet performs a selection of Nordic folk music.

14 August 4pm

Composed by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter Arrangements Danijel Požgaj, Ian Anderson, Alison Gillies, Bojana Jovanović, Inacio Saldanha, Priscila Pacavi and Jeff Tincher.

The legendary French electronic music duo is widely regarded as one of the most influential acts in dance music history. Hear the Phoenix Collective reinterpret their iconic beats through the lens of a string quartet as Daft Punk's synths, drum machines and vintage vocoders are translated into violin, viola and cello.

Why not make a day of it and enjoy a meal in Chatswood before the show plus take advantage of all-day free parking at the Zenith Theatre with your show ticket.

For images visit https://www.dropbox.com/s/9j4vv8ksp14wrle/Phoenix%20Collective.jpeg?dl=0

Venue: Zenith Theatre, Cnr Mcintosh & Railway Streets, Chatswood

Dates: Sunday 15 May, 29 May, 31 July, 14 August at 4pm

(All sessions 70 mins no interval)

Prices: $29 to $49 / Family $140 (Rec for ages 12+)

Bookings: https://www.culturebites.net.au/