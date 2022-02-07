Cessnock Performing Arts Center Reopened This Weekend
Cessnock Performing Arts Center kicked off its 2022 season this past weekend with a launch event on February 4.
The evening of entertainment was led by musical maestro Greg Paterson, alongside some of the Hunter's finest vocalists and musicians - including Rob McDougall (Les Misérables) and Dave Thompson (Australian Army Band Newcastle).
A mainstay of the entertainment scene in the Hunter for decades, Greg was recognised in 2020 for his service to the Performing Arts - in particular for music - when he was awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM), in addition to multiple CONDA awards over the years in recognition of his outstanding work as Musical Director.
Greg led a seasoned 15-piece big band to deliver a songbook of timeless classics that everyone will know and love, including hits from Elvis, Tina Turner, Olivia Newton-John, The Andrews Sisters and Tom Jones.
A selection of canapés and sparkling wine were served in the foyer from 7.15pm, followed by a musical showcase from 8pm.
Learn more about the rest of the season at https://www.cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au/Whats-on.