Castle Hill Players Presents NELL GWYNN

The Story of Nell Gwynn - pioneer of women in theatre - comes to The Pavilion Stage from 15 Nov.

After an incredible response to the poignant Diary of Anne Frank, Castle Hill Players end their 2019 season with Nell Gwynn, a bouncy, bawdy and engaging look at Restoration England, directed by Jennifer Willison.

It is London,1660. The Puritans have been routed and King Charles II has taken the throne - and brought with him a love of all things loud, extravagant and sexy. In Drury Lane, the heart of the theatre district, a young Nell Gwynn is peddling oranges when her sassy nature gets her a role on stage - the very first woman to ever do so! She is gutsy and very talented and soon has the attention of the new King. But in a time when women are second-class citizens, can Nell's charm and fearless spirit protect her from the dangers of the court? With a cast of larger-than-life characters, plenty of ribald humour and cheeky double entendres, this is a loving tribute to the world of theatre and a woman far ahead of her time.

Tiffany Hoy, who plays the title role, says: "I love playing Nell. She's gutsy, feminist and - underneath the charm - a survivor.

"Born in a brothel, Nell goes from orange seller to becoming one of the first female actors to tread the boards in Restoration England... and finally royal mistress. It's an astounding elevation; no wonder people still find it fascinating today, and achieved through her wit and wiles. Nell is always true to herself, which I think is admirable. It's a delightful romp, with original music and some emotional notes that give depth to these characters, drawn from life. Jessica Swale's script also uses plenty of modern vernacular - I hope our audience will find it relatable and fresh. Playing Nell is a joyful experience, and I'm looking forward to bringing her to Castle Hill in November."



Nell Gwynn also features an incredible ensemble cast with Paul Sztelma as Charles II, plus Dan Ferris, Stephen Snars, Kimberlea Smith, Marilyn Parsons, Samantha Camilleri, Jason Spindlow, Murray Fane, Geoff Jones, Maddy Dart, Richard Littlehales, Kate Foote, Cody Brown, Dan Byron , Michelle Masefield, Zachary Bishop and Jayden Bishop.

The Pavilion Theatre is located within the Castle Hill Showground, adjacent to the new Metro Hills Showground station. The entrance is at the lights located between Gilbert and Carrington Roads, Castle Hill.



Make a great night at the Pavilion Theatre complete by enjoying a two-course pre-show dinner at Nobles Restaurant at the Hills Lodge Hotel.

Phone 9680 3800 to book your table.

Tickets: $27 ($22 concession)

Bookings: www.paviliontheatre.org.au or 9634 2929





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You