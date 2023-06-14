Cast and Creatives Revealed For Australian Premiere of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION

David Venn Enterprises has announced the cast and creative team for the professional premiere of Elvis: A Musical Revolution. Penned by acclaimed international writers, Elvis: A Musical Revolution is a new bio-musical exploring the extraordinary life of award-winning cultural icon and rock ‘n’ roll superstar, Elvis Presley.



Following an extensive nation-wide talent search with over 700 applicants, theatre and television star Rob Mallett has been selected to play the iconic role of Elvis.



Growing up in Tasmania’s Huon Valley and working in his family’s apple orchard while on a performing arts school scholarship, Rob was initially set on joining the Defence Force when he realised his real passion was performing. Since then, he hasn’t looked back, securing roles in main stage musicals such as Disney’s Aladdin, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Singin’ In The Rain, Les Misérables, and Australian television programs such as Home & Away and House Husbands.



“I have been influenced by people who have been influenced by Elvis and I didn’t even know it, he is so deeply ingrained in the fabric of our culture. It is an absolute honour to have the opportunity to play him,” says Rob.



Presented in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the musical explores pivotal moments in Elvis’ life from his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi through to his triumphant ’68 Comeback Special. Featuring over 40 iconic Elvis Presley hit songs, audiences of all ages will have the chance to connect with the music of a generation that continues to have an undeniable cultural impact.



The Australian premiere will open at Sydney’s State Theatre, from 5 August, before rocking into Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre from 6 October.



By popular demand, new performance dates have just been released for both cities. Now even more audiences will have the chance to secure seats via Ticketmaster.



David Venn Enterprises (DVE) is welcoming back a dream team of Australian creatives with Alister Smith as Director, Michael Ralph as Choreographer, and Daniel Puckey as Musical Director.



“I hope our production helps audiences see the man behind the myth and discover how a boy from humble beginnings can become the greatest icon of all time. It’s such a fascinating and inspiring story, and I couldn’t be more excited about our star! When Rob walked into the room, we knew it was him, even more with each scene, every song…the entire audition panel had goosebumps. His charisma and authenticity make him the perfect artist to play the King,” says Alister.



“It’s going to be an all-out spectacle of a show with over 40 of Elvis’ most loved songs performed by a knockout all Australian cast! Audiences of all ages are in for an unforgettable theatre experience.”



Other creative team members include Dan Potra as Set Designer, Isaac Lummis as Costume Designer, Declan O’Neill as Lighting Designer, David McKinnon as Video Designer, and Greg Ginger as Sound Designer. Mark Andrew has also joined the team as an Elvis consultant, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the production having toured the world as an Elvis tribute artist and working with people who knew Elvis Presley himself.



Performing the role of Elvis Presley’s mother Gladys is Noni McCallum (Come From Away, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Muriel’s Wedding), with Ian Stenlake (Sea Patrol, Stingers, Mamma Mia) playing Elvis’ manager Colonel Parker. Annie Chiswell (Friends! The Musical Parody, Mamma Mia) performs the role of Priscilla Presley and Kirby Burgess is set to play Hollywood actress Ann-Margaret.



Four triple-threat boys aged between 10-12 years old will share the role of Young Elvis, Oliver Bosward, Rhys James Hankey, Finn Walsham, and Tommy Kent.



Sienna Embrey (Hairspray) performs the role of Elvis’ close friend and one time girlfriend Dixie, with Matt Heyward (The Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady) playing Vernon Presley, Elvis’ father. Ben Hall (Devil’s Playground, Love Child, Neighbours) will play Memphis record producer Sam Phillips.



The music catalogue includes Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, That’s All Right, All Shook Up, Suspicious Minds, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Blue Suede Shoes, Good Rockin’ Tonight, Earth Angel, Don’t Be Cruel, Are You Lonesome, Blue Moon of Kentucky, See See Rider, Can't Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation and more.



Rounding out the cast is Aidan O Cleirigh as Scotty Moore; Hanlon Innocent as Bill Black; Connor Morel as DJ Fontana; Zuleika Khan as Betty & Others; Jo-Anne Jackson as Sister Rosetta Tharpe & Others; Charly Williams as Jackie Brenston & Others; and Joti Gore as Roy Brown & Others.



The energetic ensemble will feature Jarryd Byrne, Nic Collins, Lauren Jimmieson, Callum Marshall, William Motunuu, James MacAlpine, Moniquewa Williams, Nicole Vella, and David Cuny as alternate Elvis for select performances.



“The first time that I appeared on stage, it scared me to death. I really didn’t know what all the yelling was about. I didn’t realise that my body was moving. It’s a natural thing to me. So, to the manager backstage I said, ‘What’d I do? What’d I do?’ And he said, “Whatever it is, go back and do it again,” said Elvis Presley (in a 1972 taped interview used in MGM’s documentary "Elvis on Tour").



David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone have written the book for the musical, with David composing the Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music & Lyrics. Together they have worked on a slew of hit internationally touring musicals such as Saturday Night Fever: The Musical and Ghost: The Musical, collaborating with Oscar and Grammy winners.



“We are honoured to be tackling one of the world’s greatest icons through a Broadway musical. Elvis’ life is such fervent ground for this medium from his epic concerts to his unprecedented meteoric rise to fame. There was no roadmap, no guide, and no limit on what could be created. His journey, from dirt-poor shotgun shack Tupelo Mississippi to a singular name, Elvis has fascinated generations and we’re excited to have him tell it in his own way,” says writers David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone.



A little less conversation and little more action – get your tickets now.