Cast Set For DEATH OF A SALESMAN in Sydney

GWB Entertainment and Andrew Henry Presents have confirmed the full cast set to take the stage for the Sydney season of the widely acclaimed Death of a Salesman at the Theatre Royal. Following a run in Melbourne, the production will play a strictly limited 5-week season in Sydney, with performances from Friday 17 May.

Returning to reprise his role as Willy Loman is Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and Tony Award® - winner Anthony LaPaglia. One of Australia’s greatest actresses Alison Whyte will once again appear alongside LaPaglia, re-creating her critically acclaimed performance as Linda Loman. Josh Helman returns as the tortured Biff and Tom Stokes as Bernard. Other returning cast members are Simon Maiden as Howard, Elizabeth Blackmore as Miss Forsythe and Grant Piro as Stanley

Joining the cast will be Marco Chiappi (Sydney Theatre Company’s Away, Love and Information) as Charley, Willy’s loyal friend. Anthony Phelan (Queensland Theatre Company’s Boy Swallows Universe, Belvoir’s The Wild Duck) as Ben Loman, Willy’s enigmatic and successful older brother, and Ben O’Toole (Bloody Hell, Amazing Grace) will play Biff’s feckless brother Happy Loman. Paula Arundell (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Belvoir’s production of The Master & Margarita) will play The Woman and completing the company will be Aisha Aidara (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, A Christmas Carol).

The 2023 season of Death of a Salesman at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre was hailed as ‘the most amazing theatrical experience’ (3AW). The production received rave reviews and standing ovations, thrilling both audiences and critics alike.

From the producers at GWB Entertainment & Andrew Henry Presents, "We are absolutely overjoyed to introduce the exceptional Australian performers who will join the acclaimed Anthony LaPaglia and Alison Whyte in bringing Neil Armfield’s magnificent production to life on stage in Sydney. The extraordinary talent in this cast will create an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences at the Theatre Royal."

Neil Armfield, celebrated for his prowess in bringing powerful stories to life, will again guide the cast through Miller’s profound and moving narrative that explores the pursuit of success and the post-war American Dream. With tours to major festivals including the Edinburgh International Festival, and productions on Broadway and at London’s National Theatre, Armfield has established himself as a visionary director capable of illuminating theatrical classics to create unmissable theatrical experiences.

Death of a Salesman, a gripping and emotional exploration of the American Dream and its consequences, has resonated with audiences for generations. With its profound themes and timeless relevance, Miller's masterpiece continues to thrill audiences with its deep insights into the human psyche and its brilliant portrayal of our vulnerability, hope and despair. This celebrated production offers theatregoers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the power of live theatre in a transformative experience.

Death of a Salesman features set design by Dale Ferguson, costume design by Dale Ferguson and Sophie Woodward, lighting design by Niklas Pajanti, music by Alan John, and sound design by David Tonion.