Cast Announced For FANGIRLS at Sydney Opera House

The critically acclaimed, smash-hit musical FANGIRLS will be coming to the Sydney Opera House's Drama Theatre from 28 July - 4 September, 2022 with a formidable cast of home grown stars and emerging music theatre talent.

Joining the previously announced rising star Manali Datar (she/her, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, White Pearl) in the role of Edna will be; Blake Appelqvist (they/them, Frozen) in the role of lead singer of True Connection and hearthrob, Harry and Danielle Barnes (she/her, The Boy from Oz, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Caroline, Edna's mother.

Making their main stage debuts as Edna's best friends are Milo Harthill (she/her, Bonnie and Clyde) as Jules, Tonieka Del Rosario (she/her, The Wedding Singer) as Brianna, Mel O'Brien (she/her, The Gospel According To Jesus, Queen Of Heaven) as Lily and Jesse Dutlow (he/him, The Voice Australia) as Edna's online best friend Saltypringl.

TomÃ¡Å¡ Kantor (he/they, FANGIRLS) and Hannah McInerney (she/her, Catch Me If You Can Musical) will appear as fangirls and on-stage swings.

Written by award-winning playwright, screenwriter and composer Yve Blake and directed by Paige Rattray, FANGIRLS follows the story of 14-year-old Edna who is enamoured with Harry, the lead singer of global boyband sensation True Connection. When the band announces an Australian tour, Edna's smarts and commitment will be put to the ultimate test in the pursuit of meeting her crush.

If you've ever wanted to learn how to write a hit musical without playing an instrument, Yve Blake will be hosting a FANGIRLS Workshop in the Opera House's newly opened Centre for Creativity on Saturday 20 August.