Capitol Theatre and Sydney Lyric Announce Cancellations

Foundation Theatre have announced the cancellation of multiple shows.

Read the full statement below:

At Foundation Theatres our mission is to provide exceptional experiences for theatre makers and theatre goers and to build a thriving, robust Australian theatre industry for generations to come.

COVID-19 has seen our wonderful industry faced with challenges of unprecedented scope and impact. Like many live performance venues, we have worked alongside our producing partners to find a way forward. Collectively we have had to make the agonising decision to cancel or postpone a number of shows in our theatres in order to protect the wider Australian community.

Through all this our mission remains unchanged. We are working tirelessly to take care of patrons who have invested in tickets for shows that have been cancelled and plan our next steps to return our theatres to the talented theatre makers and valued theatre goers who make them come to life. When the theatre industry returns to its thriving best, only then will we have time to rest.

For more information about shows that have been cancelled please visit our websites: https://www.capitoltheatre.com.au/ & https://www.sydneylyric.com.au/

A current summary is below.

Shen Yun - Cancelled.

Anh Do - Postponed and working to reschedule for October.

The Little Prince - Postponed and working to reschedule for October.

Penn & Teller - Postponed and working to reschedule at a later date.

9 to 5 - Postponed and working to reschedule at a later date.

Menopause the Musical - At this stage no cancellations have been made.

Frozen - At this stage no cancellations have been made.

The Secret Garden - At this stage no cancellations have been made.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You