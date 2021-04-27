CRY-BABY The Musical is Coming to the Sydney Opera House This Summer

Based on the 1990 cult-classic John Waters (Hairspray) film, CRY-BABY The Musical will be presented in the Opera House's Drama Theatre from 22 July - 15 August, 2021. Highly subversive and proudly irreverent, CRY-BABY The Musical, which won four 2018 Sydney Theatre Awards during its season at the Hayes Theatre Co, is a tongue-in-cheek homage to the teen rebel genre.

Writer and Director of the 1990 film CRY-BABY, John Waters, says: "CRY-BABY celebrates the joy all bad little teenage boys and girls feel the first time they hear music that causes trouble in their own homes. Parents hate the new sound but the kids love it. Finally, the soundtrack of their young lives can begin."

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Ebony Bott, says: "Fuelled by teenage hormones and the rhythms of rock and roll, CRY-BABY The Musical, is a hilarious visual feast. This wildly sarcastic musical is a quirky exploration of class, the nuclear family and beauty myths - an ultimate John Waters cult classic".

Set during the fall of moral meritocracy in 1954 Baltimore, America, CRY-BABY The Musical tells the tale of a rock 'n' roll romance of hilariously absurd proportions. Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker, leader of the "Drapes" and "Square" rich girl, Allison, are the two star-crossed lovers in the centre of the provocative satirical comedy. The musical shines a light on a war against classism that shuns the values entrenched in the 50's and portrays a city divided.

Returning from the highly successful 2018 Hayes Theatre Co is Director, Alexander Berlage (American Psycho - The Musical), Christian Charisiou (Wedding Singer) as "Wade 'Cry Baby' Walker", Ashleigh Rubenach (Sound of Music, Muriel's Wedding) as "Allison", Joel Granger (Book of Mormon, Pippin) as Allison's boyfriend and King of the Squares, "Baldwin", Beth Daly (Grey Gardens, Fiddler on the Roof) as Allison's protective grandmother, Alfie Gledhill (Griffin's Replay) as Cry-Baby's best friend "Dupree", Laura Murphy (Muriel's Wedding, Grease) as the Cry-Baby obsessed "Lenora" and Blake Erickson (Shrek).

New to the CRY-BABY The Musical cast is Melissa Russo (Fan Girls) as "Wanda", Stacey Thomsett (RENT) as "Mona/ Hatchet-Face", Zoe Ioannou (West Side Story), Shay Debney (Wizard of Oz), Morgan Palmer (The Book of Mormon) as the doo wop band "Whiffles", and Chiara Assetta (West Side Story), and Jordan Tomljenovic (Mamma Mia) in the ensemble.

Book by Mark O'Donnell & Thomas Meehan

Songs by David Javerbaum & Adam Schlesinger

Based on the Universal Pictures film written and directed by John Waters

Insiders pre-sale Tuesday 27 April 9am AEST

What's On pre-sale Wednesday 28 April 9am AEST

Tickets on sale to the general public Friday 30 April 9am AEST

Performance dates: 22 July - 15 August, 2021

Learn more at: sydneyoperahouse.com