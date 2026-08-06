CLUB FLAMINGO to Bring Family Dance Party to The Grand Electric

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Club Flamingo will transform The Grand Electric into Australia's Family Nightclub Saturday afternoons from 5 September. Expect a resident DJ, incredible guest circus stars, a giant dance floor and spectacular live entertainment.

Think dance-offs, confetti, bubbles, incredible circus acts and one giant dance floor where kids and their grown-ups are invited to join the action together.

Audience favourites from Mad Hatter's Tea Party, The Flamingo (Lou P Scarlett) and The March Hare (Daniel Gorski), return to The Grand Electric not as minor characters in Wonderland but as the Resident DJ and her sidekick, the Chaos Coordinator.

The Flamingo and March Hare will lead the madness with Club Flamingo dance moves and interactive party challenges. A rotating line-up of extraordinary guest circus stars will join the party each week with jaw-dropping acts. The rows of seating are removed for this interactive show in favour of an open dance floor where kids and their grown-ups can participate in a big way.

"Together with The Grand Electric, we wanted to create something families simply couldn't find anywhere else," says Kirsten Siddle, Creative Director of Broad Encounters. "Club Flamingo isn't a traditional stage show, and it isn't a kids' disco. It's a live entertainment experience where incredible circus artists, a resident DJ, interactive party games and one giant dance floor come together in a way that's just as much fun for grown-ups as it is for kids. We wanted families to leave saying, 'We've never done anything quite like that before!'"

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