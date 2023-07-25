CAUSE CELEB â€“ NIGHT WITH THE STARS Returns Next Month to Benefit the Actors Benevolent Fund

ACTORS BENEVOLENT FUNDâ€™SÂ most popular fundraiser event â€“Â CAUSE CELEB â€“ NIGHT WITH THE STARSÂ is back. After a break of three years ABF has announced that the popular indoor picnic and cabaret returns onÂ Sunday 13 AugustÂ with a night of song and laughter to provide help for arts professionals in times of need.

This fabulous celebration will be held onÂ Sunday 13 AugustÂ in the Joan Sutherland Rehearsal Room of Opera Australia.Â DirectorÂ Beth DalyÂ and legendary Musical DirectorÂ Michael TyackÂ have brought together Sydneyâ€™s best-loved performers for this glittering industry night of nights includingÂ MCâ€™s Jonathan Biggins and Mandy BishopÂ who will host an amazing cast includingÂ Paul Capsis, Michael Cormick, Lena Cruz, Helen Dallimore, Sheridan Harbridge, Scott Irwin, Laura Murphy, Katrina Retallick, Tom Sharah, Brittanie Shipway, Garry Scale, cast members ofÂ The DismissalÂ plus more to be announced.

Founded in 1944 to assist members of the acting profession who were caught up in the devastation that World War II, ABF has continued supporting professional members of the performing arts community in times of crisis.Â

The recent pandemic brought about lengthy closures of all the theatres plus film and television production for almost two years. This had a devastating effect on the entire arts community. Over that period Actors Benevolent Fund gave away over 1 million dollars to support the many actors, dancers, creatives, technicians and theatre workers in dire need of help. Now with a sharp increase in the cost of living and soaring rents many in the industry are once again impacted and struggling to make ends meet. ABF is once more in the front line of the crisis and its work has never been more critical to the survival of our performing artists.

ACTORS BENEVOLENT FUNDÂ is entirely dependent on donations, and it is through events such asÂ Cause CelebÂ that they raise the funds necessary to continue to meet the increasing demands for help.

As part of the celebration on the night Bruce Spence, Chair of ABF, will announceÂ The James Laurie Senior Assistance FundÂ made possible by a generous donation from former Actor and Artist agent James Laurie.Â Many older members of the performing arts have not had the full benefit of accumulating sufficient superannuation to provide for the last chapter of a career or retirement. This fund is designed to assist the cost of keeping them well and able to stay in their homes longer or with the cost of moving into care.Â

ACTORS BENEVOLENT FUNDÂ also umbrellas theÂ STA FundÂ which was established with the Sydney Theatre Awards to assist members of the theatre community suffering from mental health issues. It also administers theÂ Victoria Longley Cancer AppealÂ which offers financial assistance to help with the costs of cancer treatment. Donations to these funds and the Actors Benevolent Fund can be made on the ABF website.