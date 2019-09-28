Brett Brown Comes Home To Claire's Kitchen

In demand internationally on the stage and concert platform, Brett Brown often wonders 'where is home?

For the past 10 years the Australian born award-winning actor and distinguished baritone has performed all over the world.

"Of course I've missed Australia" says Brown, "but while away I discovered so much beautiful music that connected me to the places of my travels. Music became my home away from home."

Brown's international performances include West End musicals in London and the title roles of Shakespeare's Hamlet in South Korea and Henry V throughout Europe. He also appeared in the Academy Award winning film The Theory of Everything.

Returning to Sydney, Brown will perform his new cabaret Home at Claire's Kitchen at Le Salon, the acclaimed restaurant of chef Mark Kuzma, who is better known by his alter ego, Claire de Lune.

Accompanied by pianist Bev Kennedy, Home will feature music by Edith Piaf and Neapolitan love songs while the audience enjoys the delights of a three course meal from Claire's Kitchen.

"Dare I say, it will be delicious to perform at Claire's" says Brown.

HOME performed by Brett Brown

Tuesday 29 October

6:30pm - 9:30pm

Claire's Kitchen at Le Salon

35 Oxford St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

Dinner & Show: $85, plus booking fee

Bookings: www.claireskitchen.com.au | 02 9283 1891





