Boundless Festival Returns to Sydney in 2023

Boundless, Australia’s leading festival of Indigenous and culturally diverse Australian writers, will return in 2023 in a new format: a series of five free events across Western Sydney between September and December.

Launched in 2017, Boundless was the first Australian festival to focus on Indigenous and culturally diverse writers. This year’s festival is curated by the emerging curators selected for Writing NSW’s development program: Alejandra Martinez, Greg Page and Simone Amelia Jordan, as well as returning curators Tina Huang and Zohra Aly, who were all mentored in the program curation by Sheila Ngoc Pham with support from Writing NSW.

The festival will bring together established writers and emerging voices, giving space to writing in many forms. On 22 September, Poetic Justice will celebrate fifty years of rap and its transformative power. A Home of One’s Own on 27 September will feature a panel discussion on the housing crisis, and the power of words and lived experience to affect change. Come along to A Voice Appears in the Dark on 13 October to experience sounds, images, and words at this multi-disciplinary performance event.



The Failed Writers' Festival on 2 November showcases a range of diverse voices that the mainstream market has looked over. Finally on 2 December, at Writers of Colour Write Nature, join four women writers of colour as they discuss challenging the white male-dominated field of nature writing, and share what the Australian landscape means to them and how they explore it in their writing. Festival speakers include hip-hop artist L-FRESH The Lion, poet Mohammad Awad, former Deputy Lord Mayor of Sydney Jess Scully, poet and author Bella Li, academic Sujatha Fernandez, author Kavita Bedford, and many more.

Boundless is presented by Writing NSW with the support of Create NSW, and in partnership with Bankstown Arts Centre, Petersham Bowling Club, and The Joan Penrith.

All events in the program are free to attend. Tickets are available at Click Here