Bonnie Lythgoe's SNOW WHITE & SEVEN DWARFS Extends

Director and Producer, Bonnie Lythgoe has announced that SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS will now play for an extra week at Sydney Coliseum Theatre closing on 12 July.

The 2020 production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will once again see the iconic SIR Cliff Richard reprise his pre-recorded on-screen role as the Magic Mirror. Australia's favourite funny man KEV ORKIAN returns once more to play his much-loved comedy role.

Bonnie can also reveal that 20-year-old Max Fulham, an exciting new talent with a very starry future will be joining the production. Snow White will be Max's debut appearance in Australia and Bonnie knows audiences are going to adore him.

More casting news to follow in the coming weeks...

Bonnie also announced there will be a "Relaxed Performance" on Wednesday 8 July at 11am. "Relaxed Performances" are specifically designed to welcome families with children or other family members with special needs including Autistic Spectrum Condition, learning disability or sensory and communication disorders to give those who otherwise might feel excluded the chance to experience live theatre.

As Bonnie explained "Going to a panto is an experience that many children and adults look forward to and enjoy. This relaxed and supportive session will make it possible to ensure everyone can enjoy the magic of a live panto performance in Sydney this coming winter."

BOOKINGS: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=SNOWWHIT20





